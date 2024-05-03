15 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This May in Shenzhen

Monday to Sunday
JEN Happy Hour
Enhance your experience with a selection of exquisite red and white wines, refreshing soft drinks, tantalizing mocktails, and an array of 8 delectable snacks. Happy Hour for Shangri-La Circle Diamond and Polaris members for free. Enjoy this Happy Hour offering by booking a Studio L Room / Studio XL Room / Theme Room at the regular price, via any channel.
For Reservations: +86755-8898 8988
KOAN, No.399 Qianwan 1st Road, Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan
Happy Hour at The Happy Monk
Enjoy up to 30% off on all draft beers, house wines and cocktails!
Monday to Sunday, 12noon - 7.30pm
For Reservations: +86755-8670 3149
The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan
Happy Hour at PanPan Bistro by Panos
Buy any drinks and get a complimentary Wagyu strip steak sandwich. All drinks from Happy Hour menu enjoy 50% off on the second glass!
Monday to Sunday, 6pm - 8pm
PanPan Bistro by Panos, Shop 302, 3/F, Strong Building, Diamond Tower, No.3033 Central Road, Blue Coast Community, Yuehai Street, Nanshan
Brownstone Happy Hour
Special offer for all standard drinks from 5pm to 8pm daily!
Monday to Sunday, 5pm - 8pm
For Reservations: +86755-8654 8165
Brownstone Bay Plaza, B110-B111, Bay Plaza, No.3001 Binhai Avenue, Nanshan
For Reservations: +86755-2301 4591
Brownstone Uniway Qianhai, L1-019, Uniway Qianhai, Xinhu Road, Bao'an
Happy Hours at Cafe Society
Enjoy Happy Hour from 2pm to 8pm, when beer is 50% off, and from 6pm to 8pm, when cocktails are 40% off!
Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 8pm
Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian
Happy Hour Buy 1 Get 1 Free
Enjoy The Terrace Restaurant & Bar's Happy Hour offer every day until 9.30pm: Buy 1, Get 1 Free!
For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105
The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, No.201 Seaworld Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan
Happy Hour at Bionic Taproom Nantou
Enjoy a special Happy Hour offer with house wine & sparkling wine, buy one get one free!
Monday to Sunday, until 8pm
For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932
Bionic Taproom Nantou, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City
People's Pint
Enjoy a special offer on selected beer at ONLY RMB30!
Monday to Sunday, before 8pm
For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932
Bionic Brew, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City, Nanshan
Happy Hours at Mira Vé Colombian Restaurant
Join us for Happy Hour every day! Enjoy Asahi beer for RMB15, house wine (red/white) for RMB25, mixed drinks for RMB25, and any cocktail for RMB40.
Monday to Sunday, 5.30pm - 10pm
For Reservations: +86-17304435928
Mira Vé Colombian Restaurant, New Century Hotel, Shekou, Zhaoshang Street
Happy Hour at il Faro
With just RMB100, you can enjoy the freedom of choice with two glasses of your favorite beverages! Select from our range of classic cocktails, rich red wine, refreshing white wine, or festive sparkling wine.
Monday to Sunday, from March 2024
For Reservations: +86755-2689 1084 / +86-17796362324
il Faro, 103B, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, Xinghua Road, Shekou Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan
Happy Hour at BAIA
Indulge in Happy Hour at BAIA! From Monday to Friday between 5pm and 7.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 5.30pm. It's the perfect time to unwind and enjoy special deals on drinks and snacks.
Monday to Friday, 5pm - 7.30pm
Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm - 5.30pm
For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890
BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan
Happy Hour at Tacos
Enjoy Tacos' Happy Hour specials on beer! Buy one, get one free on Corona and Asahi draft beers, as well as house margaritas. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals!
Monday to Friday, 12noon - 8pm
For Reservations: +86755-2161 1006
Tacos, Unit 3118, Sea World Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan
New Daily Specials at Tequila Coyotes
There is always something for you at Tequila Coyotes! No complicated lingo, just straight to the delicious point! Remember, these deals are hot like our salsas, so swing by Tequila Coyotes and let's kick off the fiesta right!
For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446
Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan
Shisha Happy Hour
Enjoy a special happy hour offer at Parlor, every Tuesday to Friday, from 4pm to 8pm; all Shisha is 30% off! More than 40 flavors to choose from!
Every Tuesday to Friday, 4pm - 8pm
For Reservations: +8613603046242
Parlor Bar, No.10, 1/F Warehouse 7, No.1007 Bao'an North Road, Luohu
Fab Fridays
Don't miss out on Fab Fridays at The Crazy Coconut Bar! Enjoy 20% off beer, cocktails, and bottles before 11pm. Dance to the beats of disco, pop, euro, Latin, and more.
Every Friday, from 8.30pm
The Crazy Coconut Bar, Exit J1, Chegongmiao, Futian
