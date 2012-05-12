15 Ways to Spoil Your Mother This Sunday

Abbey Road

Head to Abbey Road on Mother's Day and enjoy some live jazz from 12-2pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Azul Group



Four Azul Group venues – Azul SKL, Azul Weave and Colca in Puxi, and Xouk by Azul over in Pudong – are showing mom the love with a complimentary welcome drink plus their signature flan this Sunday.

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路

The Bull & Claw

Scan the QR code above and book at the Bull & Claw and your wonderful mother will receive a free glass of prosecco.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路

Cages

Free flow for all the wonderful mothers!

This Sunday, May 12, from 11am to 2pm, Cages will be serving their brunch buffet, and they want you moms to enjoy your drinks on the house.

Meanwhile, your little ones will be busy playing to their heart's content in the children's playground and on the much-loved bouncy castle!

Adults RMB188 per person; kids between 1.1m-1.4m 50% off; free below 1.1m.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Chez JOJO



At Chez JOJO, all mothers receive a complimentary glass of bubbles.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路

Cotton's

At Cotton's Mother's Day brunch, the lady of the hour can enjoy a free glass of sparkling wine while listening to live music from Yusef.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

El Santo

Bucking the free bubbles trend, El Santo is offering free nachos for all matriarchs.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Geneva



At Geneva, all mothers receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine after 4pm.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Morton's Grille



At Morton's Grille in Puxi, they are offering the below Family Set Menu for RMB988. Scan the QR above to book.

Morton's Grille, Raffles City Changning, Bldg H4, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 长宁路1195号长宁来福士4号古建, 近凯旋路

Morton's The Steakhouse



Over in Pudong, Morton's are offering the above classy combo for RMB688.

Morton's The Steakhouse, IFC Pudong, 4/F, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号, 国金中心IFC商场4楼, 近陆家嘴环路

The Portman Ritz-Carlton



Head to The Portman Ritz-Carlton for a heartwarming Mother's Day buffet lunch experience that transcends simply dining to become a space for sharing, reminiscing, and creating moments of pure joy to celebrate your mom's happiness.

Treat the special women in your life to a culinary journey filled with love and appreciation, starting with a heavenly selection of freshly baked breads, artisan cheeses, and European cold cuts.

Delight in a harmonious fusion of Western and Chinese cold dishes, each crafted with care to tantalize the taste buds.

As you savor the heartwarming soups and hot dishes, relish in the traditional Chinese delicacies that honor culinary traditions.

End this magical occasion on a sweet note with a divine dessert spread featuring red velvet cake, classic tiramisu cups, and lavender honey pound cake.

Let the luxurious chocolate fountain and handcrafted ice cream flavors at the ice cream station add a touch of indulgence to this day of celebration.

When? Sun May 12, 12-2.30pm

How Much? RMB298 per person

If you are seeking something memorable to delight your mother this upcoming Mother's Day, The Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai has also created two exquisitely crafted cakes, artfully designed as blooming flowers.

These cakes are filled with flowery rose nectar that cascades and melts in your mouth when cutting into them, offering a taste as smooth and soft as a mother's tenderness and sweetness.



Available at The Gift Shop on the Lobby Level, open 8am to 8pm, the Peach and Blood Orange Cake is RMB488, while the Rose Chantilly Cake is RMB78.

Discover special offers on their WeChat eShop ID: rcportmanshanghai

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai Centre, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城, 近西康路

RIINK

Over at RIINK moms can roll around sipping a complimentary prosecco or Moscato.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Tacolicious



Mom’s the word on Churros at Tacolicious on May 12. With any purchase, moms are invited for a complimentary order of churros.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Ambassy Mother's Day Market

Finally, bring your favorite mom to Ambassy Mother's Day Market on Sunday.

The lush grounds of Ambassy Club will host many of Shanhgai's finest artisans with their creative output: stylish fashion, clever accessories, colorful home decor, fresh baked goods and piquant condiments to complement your inner chef.

Graze your way through all this plentitude choosing from an array of multicultural street foods.

Treat the kids to their own creative experience with fun activities including painting, crafts, and competitive games. Kids of all ages can show off their marksmanship and win prizes from Target Blaster.

Fun for the whole family; your mother would approve.

Admission is free, pets welcome.

Sun May 12, 11am-5pm

Ambassy Club, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路

