4 New Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Guangzhou

This morning, the Guangdong provincial health commission reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases for the previous day.

All cases were recorded in Guangzhou’s Liwan district, which has largely been cordoned off since the case cluster in late May. The patients all reside in He Yuan Community.

The news comes just one day after zero locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the southern province.

In Guangdong, three imported confirmed cases and 11 imported asymptomatic carriers were reported on Thursday. All three confirmed imported cases were in Shenzhen, while asymptomatic carriers were discovered in Guangzhou (5), Shenzhen (1) and Foshan (5).

