China Extends Visa Exemptions to End of 2025

On May 5, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris, France, marking the beginning of his European tour.

Accompanying his visit was a significant announcement that brought good news to European (and Malaysian) travelers.



To further facilitate exchanges with other countries, China has decided to extend visa exemption to citizens holding ordinary passports from the following 12 countries until December 31, 2025:

Austria

Belgium

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Malaysia

The Netherlands

Spain

Switzerland

Citizens from these countries can visit China for business, tourism, visiting relatives, or transit purposes for up to 15 days without the need for a visa.

As of April 2024, China has already unilaterally granted visa-free entry to 12 countries and reciprocated visa-free entry with 25 countries.

As China expands its list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, many That's readers planning trips to the PRC have raised queries regarding this policy.

In response, the Chinese National Immigration Administration has provided official clarifications on various aspects.

