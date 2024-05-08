  1. home
China Extends Visa Exemptions to End of 2025

By Billy Jiang, May 8, 2024

On May 5, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris, France, marking the beginning of his European tour. 

Accompanying his visit was a significant announcement that brought good news to European (and Malaysian) travelers.

To further facilitate exchanges with other countries, China has decided to extend visa exemption to citizens holding ordinary passports from the following 12 countries until December 31, 2025:

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • France

  • Germany

  • Hungary

  • Ireland

  • Italy

  • Luxembourg

  • Malaysia

  • The Netherlands

  • Spain

  • Switzerland

Citizens from these countries can visit China for business, tourism, visiting relatives, or transit purposes for up to 15 days without the need for a visa.

As of April 2024, China has already unilaterally granted visa-free entry to 12 countries and reciprocated visa-free entry with 25 countries.

READ MORE: China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Visa-free Travel FAQs

As China expands its list of countries eligible for visa-free entry, many That's readers planning trips to the PRC have raised queries regarding this policy. 

In response, the Chinese National Immigration Administration has provided official clarifications on various aspects.

READ MORE: Your Questions on China's Visa-Free Travel Answered

And remember, for all your travel tips, visa advice, and insider recommendations on exploring China, stay tuned to our China Travel Tips series. 

For more articles on China Travel Tips, click here, and for the latest updates, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA. Happy travels!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

Travel Gossip Travel News Travel Updates Visa-free Entry China Travel Tips

