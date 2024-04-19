  1. home
T+ Tickets: Carmen, Comedy + Women Who Kill

By T+ Tickets, April 19, 2024

Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre

4.jpeg

The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Choreographed by Spanish flamenco dancer Antonio Gades, who helped to popularize the art form on the international stage, Carmen constitutes the second installment of legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura's 1980s flamenco trilogy, preceded by Bodas de Sangre (Blood Wedding) and followed by El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician, or Wedded by Witchcraft).

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

Weixin-Image_20240229172337.jpg

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

  • Thu Apr 18, 8pm, RMB128

  • Fri Apr 19, 8pm, RMB150

  • Sat Apr 20, 7.30pm, RMB150

  • Sun Apr 21, 4.30pm, RMB150

  • Thu Apr 25, 8pm, RMB128

  • Sat Apr 27, 2pm, RMB150

  • Tue Apr 30, 8pm, RMB188

  • Wed May 1, 4.30pm, RMB188

  • Wed May 1, 7.30pm, RMB188

  • Thu May 2, 7.30pm, RMB218

  • Fri May 3, 4.30pm, RMB398

  • Fri May 3, 7.30pm, RMB398

  • Sat May 4, 2pm, RMB218

  • Sun May 5, 2pm, RMB398

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Apr 26 & 27: Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl

4-26-WWK-new.jpg

A new immersive cabaret, A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit TV series Why Women Kill.

Expect a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

READ MORE: New Immersive Cabaret 'A Detective Mystery: Women Who Kill'

Fri & Sat Apr 26 & 27, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

_20220825142856.jpg

Weixin-Image_20230918174848.jpg

