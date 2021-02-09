  1. home
WATCH: Famous Baijiu Brand Moutai Releases Cringeworthy Rap Song

By That's, February 9, 2021

On Monday, Guizhou-based Chinese liquor company Kweichow Moutai dropped a cringeworthy rap video about its liquor.

The video features three foreigners in Guizhou’s Maotai city, rapping about their love for the hard-hitting baijiu. Titled ‘Oh It’s Moutai,’ we knew we were in for a treat after the first line: “Call me not laowai cause I know Chinese wine (不要叫我laowai其实我懂中国wine).” 

The song is sung in Chinese with English subtitles that almost steal the show. Some of our favorites include: “wind intoxicates the nearby homes” and “fragrance has nowhere to hide.”

Check out the video below (VPN off):

For those unfamiliar with Moutai, it’s considered China’s ‘national liquor’ and is typically more expensive than other baijiu brands. Reaching up to 53% ABV, it’s also pretty lethal to consume and folks tend to love it or hate it.

READ MORE: How This Laowai Fell in Love with the Baijiu

While the state-owned – and publicly traded – company has enjoyed a long streak of success, its new rap video seems to be an obvious reach towards both China’s millennial and non-Chinese nationals.

Moutai-stock-price.png
Kweichow Moutai stock price surged in 2020. Screengrab via Google Finance

The brand dropped their new track at the right time, as Chinese families are preparing for Spring Festival feasts – Moutai is sure to make an appearance at many gatherings. However, we’d say ‘Oh It’s Moutai’ is unlikely to be playing in the background.

READ MORE: Derek Sandhaus on Being Drunk on Baijiu in China

[Screengrab via QQ]

baijiu Moutai Rap Guizhou

