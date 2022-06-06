WATCH: Deadly Train Crash in South China’s Guizhou Province

A high-speed train heading from Guiyang North station to Guangzhou South station crashed at around 10.30am on June 4, after derailing in Guizhou province.

Train D2809 was about to enter Rongjiang station when it derailed. Mud and other debris had slid onto the tracks at the entrance of the Yuezhai tunnel. This caused carriage numbers seven and eight on the train to slide off the tracks after emerging from the tunnel.

The train slid for around 900 meters. Some passengers described being “thrown into the air.”

Watch the aftermath of the crash below:

A train attendant and seven passengers were injured. Tragically, the driver of the train – named as Yang Yong – was killed following the crash.

It was later revealed that Yang had previously served in the Chinese military, a topic which has been viewed around 140 million times on Weibo, as of press time.

Yang’s quick thinking has been credited as having saved lives of those on the train. According to Beijing Daily, the ex-military officer noticed that there were abnormalities and applied the train’s emergency brake within five seconds.

An investigation is ongoing to establish exactly what happened during the crash.

