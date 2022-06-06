  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Deadly Train Crash in South China’s Guizhou Province

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 6, 2022

0 0

A high-speed train heading from Guiyang North station to Guangzhou South station crashed at around 10.30am on June 4, after derailing in Guizhou province. 

Train D2809 was about to enter Rongjiang station when it derailed. Mud and other debris had slid onto the tracks at the entrance of the Yuezhai tunnel. This caused carriage numbers seven and eight on the train to slide off the tracks after emerging from the tunnel. 

The train slid for around 900 meters. Some passengers described being “thrown into the air.”

Watch the aftermath of the crash below:

A train attendant and seven passengers were injured. Tragically, the driver of the train – named as Yang Yong – was killed following the crash. 

It was later revealed that Yang had previously served in the Chinese military, a topic which has been viewed around 140 million times on Weibo, as of press time. 

Yang’s quick thinking has been credited as having saved lives of those on the train. According to Beijing Daily, the ex-military officer noticed that there were abnormalities and applied the train’s emergency brake within five seconds. 

An investigation is ongoing to establish exactly what happened during the crash. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@财新网]

train Guizhou

more news

As Shanghai Opens Up, Train Ticket Scalpers See Opportunity

As Shanghai Opens Up, Train Ticket Scalpers See Opportunity

Shanghai Railway Police found some cases of overpriced train tickets being sold illegally.

This Day in History: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

This Day in History: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

The capture of famed foreigners and journalists made this a major international event in China's history.

COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

Train tickets to Beijing from a total of 23 areas and 123 stations are temporarily unavailable for purchase.

New Train to Link Shanghai Airports in Less Than 40 Minutes

Speedy 160 kilometers an hour trains will halve the travel.

Guangzhou is Home to China's Fastest Subway Train

Guangzhou subway train speeds will reach 160 kilometers per hour once Metro Lines 18 and 22 are complete.

Guizhou Bus Crashes into Reservoir, 21 Confirmed Dead

The city’s No. 2 bus veered across a six-lane road before breaking a guardrail and plunging into the water.

Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

Passengers heading to Beijing will be subject to extra security checks and temperature screenings ahead of the Two Sessions.

1 Dead After Derailed Train Catches Fire in China

The train went off the tracks after running into a landslide while passing through Chenzhou.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

Centuries Old Yunnan Orchestra Find New Sounds with a Frenchman

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

You Now Just Need Proof You've Taken a Test to Get Into Places

You Now Just Need Proof You've Taken a Test to Get Into Places

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives