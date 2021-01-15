  1. home
The Bizarre Story of a Chinese Gaming Tycoon's Inheritance

By Joshua Cawthorpe, January 15, 2021

Less than a month after Lin Qi, founder and chairman of Yoozoo Games, died in hospital from a suspected poisoning, the plot thickens with the appearance of a lovechild who may be able to claim a portion of the inheritance. 

Lin’s 24% share of Yoozoo, as he had no written will at the time of his death, was to be divided between his three previously known children. However, China’s new Civil Code, which came into effect of January 1, states that this child born out of wedlock deserves equal rights as Lin’s legitimate children. The value of those shares was RMB3 billion as of market-close on Wednesday.

The process of cashing in Lin’s inheritance was already underway as of January 9 when the paperwork was notarized by the Shanghai Pudong Notary Public Office. Then on January 12, a woman by the Weibo handle of Tangcugelijila (糖醋个里脊啦) posted her nephew’s alleged claim to the fortune alongside a picture of a birth certificate with Lin Qi listed as the father. The woman has said that the baby will undergo a paternity test as soon as possible. 

Yoozoo Games has yet to issue a response, according to Shine.

Sweet-Sour-paternity-claim.jpg
Screengrab via @糖醋个里脊啦/Weibo

The poisoning is alleged to have occurred on December 17 when the hospital alerted Shanghai police of a suspected case of poisoning, China Daily reports. The investigation is ongoing but Lin’s colleague and high-level Yoozoo executive, surnamed Xu, was arrested as the prime suspect.

Lin Qi was the executive producer of the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Three-Body Problem and Yoozoo Games is currently developing a game for that famous sci-fi franchise as well as Game of Thrones.

According to Sina Technology, Lin’s control of the company will be transferred to his wife, Xu Fenfen.

READ MORE: Netflix to Make New Series Based on 'The Three-Body Problem'

China’s Civil Code was approved on May 28 of last year and slated for implementation as of January 1, 2021.  Article 1127 states that ‘children’ is to be interpreted to include biological children born in and out of wedlock, as well as adopted and step children.

READ MORE: YOOZOO Games Team On the Secrets to Their Success

[Cover image via @看看新闻/Weibo]

