Delicious, Affordable, High-Quality Meat Delivered Across China

Back in 2016 Andrew Brown was a Northern Irish chef living in China and craving his homeland’s bacon, sausages and steak n’ potatoes. And so Breakfast Champion was born. The brainchild of Brown, Breakfast Champion has today become a key source of high-quality meat that is safe, affordable and conveniently delivered across China.

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Starting out as a one-man bacon business, Breakfast Champion has quickly grown into a team of four fry-up-lovers, offering over 70 high-quality, sustainable meat products sourced from the UK, Australia, Canada, Argentina and other reliable meat-producing regions around the world, and delivered to 40 plus cities across China.

Constantly expanding their product line based on comments and requests from customers, Breakfast Champion has got you covered, from breakfast classics to butchery goods, seafood to dairy items, deli meats to full meal kits. Their online store also features easy to follow recipes, monthly deals and holiday specials (think a full Thanksgiving meal for up to 18 people dropped off right at your door).

We scoped their online store here, dropped a few products in our cart, checked out their new, streamlined ordering process and received a box full of delicious meats right to our door the very next day – those primal meat cravings have never been easier to satisfy.

The online store is directly linked to the Breakfast Champion Official WeChat account. Follow their account by scanning the QR code at the end of the article, and enter the store by clicking the Order button. We perused a few items, adding them to our cart with the click of a button and then got really pumped about the Weekly Essentials Choice pack (RMB649), selecting seven items from there from categories like bacon, sausages, deli meats, Aussie beef, Aussie lamb, poultry and smoked BBQ ribs. The set packs offer more of a discount and cover all the basics with expansive selection options in each category.

Once everything is in your cart, it’s pretty plug and play. Just drop in your address and select a date for delivery – you can pay directly through WeChat. Do note that order minimum is RMB300 and that the soonest delivery is 24 hours later.

Once your order is places, the frozen meats and other groceries are packaged in an insulated box and shipped to you via SF Express. You can track the shipment directly from their online store How It Works section. When the delivery is on the way, you will receive a text message with a code that you show to the delivery man when he arrives with the goods.

Simple as that.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

All meats arrive frozen, so plan ahead to defrost. Most eager about the T-Bone Steak (450 grams), that hit the skillet first. Just by looking at the marbling, we knew this Aussie beef was no joke. This bad boy just needed a screaming hot pan, some high-burning temp oil (we used peanut oil), two minutes per side, seasoned with salt and pepper and a few minutes to rest that culminated in steak night heaven, without the pain of a poverty-inducing bill at the end of the night.

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Bring on the meat sweats with the Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs, which come pre-cooked, sauced, and with a side packet of some more super tangy BBQ sauce, excellent for drizzling, dipping or eating straight with a spoon. We reheated them in the oven for 10 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius, added on that extra BBQ sauce and broiled them until the outside began to char. Crispy on the outside, yet shirking off the bone with minimal effort, the meat quality is top notch.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The Cajun Chicken Breast (500 grams) comes fully seasoned, just as the name says, with all the classic southern Cajun spices – garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cayenne and paprika. We pan seared the chicken breast on the stove, and finished it in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius until the internal temperature was 68 degrees. These are no tiny, over-frozen Tyson chicken breasts found on most online delivery stores; they are tender, succulent pieces of meat – you can taste the quality in every bite.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

To order up your own meat-filled feast (just in time for the holidays) follow Breakfast Champion’s Official WeChat by scanning the QR code.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

