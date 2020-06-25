'The Mall That Doubles as a Prison for Animals' – New China Untold Out Now

The fourth episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

For this episode of the China Untold podcast, host Matthew Bossons introduces you to what he has dubbed ‘The Worst Mall in China.’ Located in the heart of Guangzhou, Grandview Mall is by many metrics a fine shopping center. It’s modern and plays host to a myriad of brand-name stores and quality restaurants. It also has a cinema and a sprawling arcade. Unfortunately for fans of the mall, the shopping facility is also home to an ethical disaster known to city residents as the Grandview Aquarium.

The mall aquarium has been in the news on numerous occasions since 2016, when the facilities horrid conditions were exposed online and covered in a wide range of domestic and international media publications.

Hong Kong-based animal welfare organization Animals Asia has labeled the conditions at Grandview Aquarium “horrifying” and described the attraction as a “prison for animals.”

The China Untold podcast is a bi-weekly program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.



