  1. home
  2. Articles

'The Mall That Doubles as a Prison for Animals' – New China Untold Out Now

By That's, June 25, 2020

0 0

The fourth episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

For this episode of the China Untold podcast, host Matthew Bossons introduces you to what he has dubbed ‘The Worst Mall in China.’ Located in the heart of Guangzhou, Grandview Mall is by many metrics a fine shopping center. It’s modern and plays host to a myriad of brand-name stores and quality restaurants. It also has a cinema and a sprawling arcade. Unfortunately for fans of the mall, the shopping facility is also home to an ethical disaster known to city residents as the Grandview Aquarium.

The mall aquarium has been in the news on numerous occasions since 2016, when the facilities horrid conditions were exposed online and covered in a wide range of domestic and international media publications. 

Hong Kong-based animal welfare organization Animals Asia has labeled the conditions at Grandview Aquarium “horrifying” and described the attraction as a “prison for animals.”

Download or stream the fourth episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. The episode is also available on iTunes and other popular podcast directories.

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

The China Untold podcast is a bi-weekly program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

podcast China Untold Grandview Mall Guangzhou

more news

China Develops GPS-like System to Rival US

China Develops GPS-like System to Rival US

China successfully launched the final satellite of the Beidou satellite constellation and gains independence from US-owned GPS.

Here's a Helpful Way to Find Your Future Home in China

Here's a Helpful Way to Find Your Future Home in China

It seems the best strategy for apartment hunting is to put your eggs in several baskets, one of which should be Anjuke.

Here's When Delta Will Resume US-China Passenger Flights

Here's When Delta Will Resume US-China Passenger Flights

The company said it is the first US airliner to resume passenger flights since February.

Meet Roberta Lipson, a Trailblazer in China's Healthcare Sector

Lipson is the CEO of New Frontier Health, which owns United Family Healthcare (UFH), a private healthcare operator in China worth USD1.4 billion.

Roll Credits! Disney English Centers Permanently Close in China

The English-language training centers were known to utilize characters and other elements from classic Disney films.

PHOTOS: 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Wows People Across China

If you missed this spectacular celestial show: We've rounded up some awesome shots of the eclipse taken across China for your viewing pleasure!

China Suspends Poultry Imports from US Over COVID-19 Fears

This week is chicken, last week was salmon.

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

Born in Brazil, made in the Middle Kingdom.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

Useful Mandarin Words and Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Mutual Funds or Exchange-Traded Funds, Which Are Best for You?

PHOTOS: 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Wows People Across China

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

'The Mall That Doubles as a Prison for Animals' – New China Untold Out Now

'The Mall That Doubles as a Prison for Animals' – New China Untold Out Now

Revisting a Celestial Taiwanese Canine with My Father, Mr. Nice

Revisting a Celestial Taiwanese Canine with My Father, Mr. Nice

Useful Mandarin Words and Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Useful Mandarin Words and Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

Here's a Helpful Way to Find Your Future Home in China

Here's a Helpful Way to Find Your Future Home in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.