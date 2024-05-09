14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Sunset Aperitivo

This Thursday, for ONLY RMB128, a delicious buffet and free flow at Shark awaits! Enjoy great selections of food and continue the party in RED!



Price: RMB128

May 9, 7pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +8613322935775

Shark Wine Lounge & Restaurant, Shop 133, Block B, Coco Park, Fuhua Road, by Yitian Road, Futian

Mayura x Greek Wine Dinner at Panos



Experience the elegance of Greek cuisine with the grand debut of "Goddess" from two renowned estates, Dougos and Kastaros, at PANOS Steakhouse & Lounge. Join us as we unveil the secret of pairing premium Wagyu beef with exquisite Greek wines.



Price: RMB1,288/person

May 12, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86755-8668 6630

PANOS Steakhouse & Lounge, Shop 302, 3/F, Diamond Tower Podium Building, Xizhilang Building, Yuehai Street, Nanshan

Happy Mother's Day at Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen

A mother's love is as delicate as silk, suffusing every detail, and it's as elegant as an orchid blooming in the heart. We invite you to embark on a delectable journey with your beloved mother at our hotel.



Elegant Time Room Package Starting from RMB1,714/room/night

Includes a buffet breakfast for two persons and one set of Artistic Afternoon Tea

Delicious Buffet Feast at Café Zen

Every mother can enjoy one Buddha Jumps Over the Wall and a mocktail with advance booking.

Brand Performance, 6.15pm - 7pm/7.15pm - 8pm

Rose Cake DIY Class, 1.30pm - 2pm/7pm - 7.30pm

*Seats are limited on a first-come, first-served basis

A Taste of Jiangnan at Shang Garden

Every mother can enjoy one Red Date, Lotus Seed and Papaya Soup.

Coffee with Flower at Lobby Lounge

Price: RMB52/cup, RMB99/two cups

Only for May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838

Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, No.4088 Yi Tian Road, Futian

Celebrate Mother's Day at The Langham, Shenzhen

Treat your mom to an unforgettable Mother's Day celebration at The Langham Shenzhen! We've prepared a selection of events designed to help you create cherished memories together. From elegant afternoon tea time to exquisite dining experiences, there's something for every mom to enjoy. Join us and make this Mother's Day one to remember!



Only for May 12, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8828 9888

The Langham, Shenzhen, No.7888 Shennan Boulevard, Futian

Family Brunch Mother's Day Edition at The Happy Monk



Happy Mother's Day to all the lovely mommys out there! Make it a special MOMent this Sunday. Time for mommy to take a day out for herself, to kick back, relax and let the kids create a personalized heart pizza for Mother's Day at The Happy Monk!



May 12, 1pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +8613822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Happy Mother's Day at Café Society

Celebrate Mother's Day at Café Society with our special offerings just for moms! Treat her to our Mother's Day Brunch Special for only RMB50, featuring a delicious spread of Bacon, Eggs, Sausage, Bread, Hummus, Salad, Cup of Coffee, and Glass of Juice. We also have a vegetarian option available. Plus, all mothers will receive a Free Glass of Wine from 6pm onwards as a token of our appreciation. Make this Mother's Day memorable with Café Society! Book your table now.



May 12, 2024

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Mother's Day Fireworks Display at Window of The World

Join us for a spectacular Mother's Day celebration with a mesmerizing fireworks display at Window of The World! On May 11th and 12th, enjoy two nights of dazzling fireworks that will fill the sky with romance and love. Show your appreciation to Mom by treating her to this unforgettable experience. Don't miss out on the evening of excitement and celebration! Get your entry ticket and ferris wheel combo for only RMB249 per set!



Ticket Combo: RMB249/set

May 11 & 12, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2690 2840, WeChat sz6188

Window of The World, No.9037 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Micheline Starred Chef Joseph Lidgerwood at OPUS 388



Indulge in a culinary journey like no other as Vol.4 Chef Table Series proudly presents Michelin-starred Chef Joseph Lidgerwood at OPUS 388. Hailing from Evett in Seoul, Chef Joseph, an Australian talent, brings his expertise to Shenzhen, offering food enthusiasts a tantalizing 6-course degustation menu that showcases the finest Korean ingredients. Prepare to be amazed as each dish is meticulously crafted to perfection, promising a dining experience that delights the senses and leaves a lasting impression.



Price: RMB1,888/person, RMB2,288/person inclusive wine pairing.

May 16 - 20, 5pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86755-8182 9377

OPUS 388, 77/F, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Music

Sara Dufour Live Performance

Don't miss Sara Dufour's debut tour in Asia! Catch her live at Terrace Restaurant & Bar, Shenzhen on May 9, from 8pm. Reserve your spot now for an unforgettable night of music and memories!



May 9, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, Shop 201, Seaworld Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

CHEN YIFAN - The Tipping Point



Roots House presents Chen Yifan's new album live, "The Tipping Point".



Price: RMB160 at door

May 11, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8618681535010

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

Sing For Mama



Experience the enchanting melodies of Anne Evenou and her band as they grace the stage of Bay Opera, Shenzhen. On this special day, immerse yourself in the romance of jazz, where every note speaks of love and longing. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with the magic of music and the allure of French jazz.



May 12, from 3pm

For Details: email marketing@szbo.com.cn

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No.16 OH Bay, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Futian Peking Opera Festival



The 4th Futian Peking Opera Festival in 2024 continues its tradition of featuring renowned artists and promoting the national treasure of Peking Opera. With a gathering of master performers and a collaborative effort, the festival promises to deliver classic Peking Opera performances to theater enthusiasts in Shenzhen.



May 15 - 18, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2590 6000, WeChat szdjywx

Shenzhen Grand Theater, No.5018 Shennan East Road, Luohu

Arts



Lifestyle

SlS Yard Sale

On May 11, Shekou International School (SIS) warmly invites you to our sustainable Yard Sale! This is not just a marketplace for goods; it's a celebration of sustainable living. Browse through a diverse array of goods, including toys, books, fashionable clothes, practical household items, bargain electronics and more. Let's gather for a cause and make a positive environmental impact: reuse items, reduce water and conserve resources. See you there!



May 11, 9.30am - 11am

For Details: +86755-2669 3669

Shekou International School, Jing Shan Villas, Nanhai Boulevard, Shekou, Nanshan

