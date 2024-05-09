8 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This May in Foshan

Exhibition of Cheng Jianwen's Oil Paintings



This exhibition features Cheng Jianwen's "Dot Series" works, in which Cheng aims to express his inner feelings through the simplest painting symbol - the dot. As for the ultimate effect of using "dots" as the main composition of the artwork, Cheng is uncertain. It is precisely this uncertainty about the outcome that fills him with a certain inner mood during the painting process.



Until May 15, 2024

Desheng Art Gallery, S-G101 Fisherman's Wharf, Shunde

Impression Monet



This exhibition will showcase Monet's works through museum-level replicas, presented with new media technologies and scenographic designs. It aims to create an immersive artistic experience that integrates physical exhibits, music, and visuals, blending narrative with interactivity. Divided into 7 exhibition areas, it seeks to explore the light and shadow artistry in Monet's works.



Until May 19, 2024

Look Art Museum, Shop 2, Xietian Lane, Lingnan Tiandi, Chancheng

Near Zumiao Station, GuangFo Metro

Contemporary Youth Oil Painting Society Joint Exhibition of Works

This exhibition marks the first offline gathering and showcase of works by the Contemporary Youth Oil Painting Society since its establishment in October 2022. The artists' works vary in style and cover a wide range of themes. Some depict the vast landscapes of the northwest, expressing the beauty of the majestic mountains and rivers on the plateau. Others portray urban and rural life and ordinary laborers, conveying humanistic care in subtle ways. There are also explorations of traditional social customs and cultural heritage, reflecting on the inheritance and innovation of culture amidst the changes of the times and society. Additionally, there are depictions of everyday scenes, showcasing the individual aesthetic values and orientations.



Until June 2, 2024

New Shiwan Art Museum, No.1 Laixiang Road, Chancheng

Impressionistic Home: He Ciliang's Joint Sketch Exhibition



The exhibition showcases a selection of sketch works from the past decade, offering a glimpse into the artist's journey through various landscapes and natural scenery. It reflects his dedication to exploring the beauty of nature and capturing the essence of his surroundings.



Until June 3, 2024

TX Gallery, 603-607, 6/F, Building 11, Guangfo Shangcheng, No. 7 Shugang Road, Guicheng Street, Nanhai

Biophilia



Go Yayanagii and Tetsuo Mizu, artists in their nineties and eighties respectively, have journeyed through a lifetime of cultural exchange, shaping their art with experiences spanning Japan, Brazil, Europe, and beyond. Their works, showcased at the Boxes Art Museum in Shunde, epitomize a fusion of worldviews and talents, reflecting the wonders of civilization, visual imagination, and the recklessness of nature. Their dialogue with life across different regions mirrors the evolution of modern Japanese civilization, revealing the transformative power of art in embracing diverse cultures and ideas.



Until June 3, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Near Exit D, Shunde OCT Harbour Plus Station, Foshan Metro Line 3

STONER III

The exhibition delves into the alternative exploration of the Buddhist teachings cited in the "Analects of Confucius" and the "Avatamsaka Sutra." As artists reach the age of forty, they instinctively sense the need to transcend external disturbances, embracing inner harmony and letting go of attachments. Just as travelers passing through a wayside inn, they recognize the impermanence of worldly pursuits and seek refuge in the stillness of their inner being. Through their artwork, they navigate the interplay between transience and permanence, echoing the teachings of the Buddha on the nature of existence.



Until June 24, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Near Exit D, Shunde OCT Harbour Plus Station, Foshan Metro Line 3

A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World



Born in 1959 in the UK, Billy Childish is a multi-talented artist and writer, known for his prolific output in both music and literature. With hundreds of albums and dozens of novels and poems to his name, Childish's creative process is characterized by its directness, speed, and raw energy. His dynamic paintings, often created in a single burst without any revisions, reflect his unique artistic vision.



In an exciting collaboration, the He Art Museum will present the curated exhibition "A Rock Poet Between the Spiritual and Natural World" starting from March 23, 2024. This exhibition will juxtapose Billy Childish's works with depictions of landscapes by Chinese contemporary artists, initiating a spiritual journey that traverses East and West, engaging in dialogue with the realms of nature and spirituality.

Until June 30, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

Corresponding Space



The exhibition encompasses the artist's creations spanning over half a century, from the early 1970s to the present day, featuring over seventy groups of works. The art museum's unique curved galleries, bathed in wandering sunlight, lend an ever-changing texture to the pieces. Within the folds of space and time, meanings both dissolve and emerge, creating a dynamic interplay between objects and their surroundings.



Until July 21, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Near Midea Station, GuangFo Metro Line

