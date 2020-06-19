  1. home
  2. Articles

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse to Occur in China on Sunday

By Joshua Cawthorpe, June 19, 2020

0 0

This Sunday, be sure to step outside with some proper eye protection and gaze upon the burning ring of fire. According to timeandate.com, the show is set to begin at 2.33pm with the maximum eclipse at 4.06pm for celestial observers in China.

This type of solar eclipse takes place when the new moon is at its ‘apogee’ or, in layman’s terms, the furthest point from Earth. Once a year, the Earth, moon and sun form a straight line and the moon blocks out the sun for a few minutes. This year, we are among the fortunate to see it block over 99% of the sun’s rays and, for a moment, we will see a phenomenon called the ‘Ring of Fire.’

As the moon is at the apex of its trajectory through the sky, a partial eclipse will begin with the moon covering the bottom right corner of the sun and then, after reaching maximum coverage at the center of the sun, the moon will make a pass across and leave the field of view from the top of the sun.

map
A map of the eclipse shadow path. Image via timeanddate.com

We plead with you, our beloved readers, never look directly at the sun, even while it is mostly hidden by the moon during Sunday’s eclipse. Looking directly at the sun, or using an improper device to view the eclipse, can result in permanent eye damage and blindness. According to NASA, even very dark sunglasses allow thousands of times too much sunlight through to safely watch an eclipse.

For those of us who are not in possession of ISO-rated eclipse-viewing glasses or a welding shield with a higher Shade than 12, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has instructions for making a pinhole camera with card stock paper, aluminum foil and tape.

Alternatively, a livestream of the 2020 ring of fire eclipse can be watched at timeanddate.com.

[Cover image via @六域掌门/Weibo]

Eclipse astronomy China South China

more news

WATCH: South China Bridge Still Closed After 'Bad' Vibrations

WATCH: South China Bridge Still Closed After 'Bad' Vibrations

A team of bridge experts said the vibrations were likely caused by high winds hitting the bridge.

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

A majority of the member companies believe that their revenue will be impacted as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

WATCH: Heavy Hail Hammers South China

WATCH: Heavy Hail Hammers South China

Ice, ice baby...

Teen Dies from Drinking Challenge in South China

After downing six 'special cocktails' in under three minutes, the teenager passed out.

South China Slaughterhouse Busted Butchering Sick Pigs

A Foshan slaughterhouse has been ordered to close down for rectification.

5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South China, 1 Dead

Two earthquakes hit Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region this morning.

Man Allegedly Kills 9-Year-Old Boy on Street in South China

Video footage circulating online shows Feng, who weighs over 100 kilograms, straddling the boy as he lies motionless on his back in the middle of the street.

Man With 9 Toes on Single Foot Undergoes Surgery in South China

A 21-year-old man from Guangdong province with polydactyly defied his parent's wishes and underwent surgery.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How to Expertly Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

It’s Now Yangmei Season in China, Here’s What You Need to Know

Explainer: The Plum Rain Season of East Asia

Everything We Know About Beijing's New COVID-19 Outbreak So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Canadians Accused of Spying Formally Charged in China

Canadians Accused of Spying Formally Charged in China

Darlie Toothpaste to Rebrand, Distances from Racist Roots

Darlie Toothpaste to Rebrand, Distances from Racist Roots

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse to Occur in China on Sunday

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse to Occur in China on Sunday

WIN! Puretonique Personal Care Products by Soapnut Republic

WIN! Puretonique Personal Care Products by Soapnut Republic

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

Ai Kesen, the First Naturalized Footballer to Score for China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.