PHOTOS: New Pig Cafe Opens in Shenzhen

The wonderful, wacky world of animal cafes seems to never stop evolving, especially in Shenzhen. A new pig cafe named 猪廊咖啡馆 (Zhulang Kafei Guan, roughly translated to ‘pig lounge coffee shop’) has opened in Luohu district, housing 12 of the cuddly creatures.



Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/Giphy



Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/Giphy

All the pigs in the store are fed freshly cooked vegetables, which you can even feed them!



Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/WeChat



Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/WeChat

The smart little pigs can go up and down the stairs by themselves (and can even go to the market!).



Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/Giphy

Although the pigs have been vaccinated (and presumably don’t have African swine fever), guests must wash their hands before entering as an added precaution. On Dianping, a ‘cuddle’ package for one person plus a drink is currently priced at RMB78.

Open daily, 10am-10pm. Zhulang Kafei Guan.

[Cover image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/WeChat]