  1. home
  2. Articles

PHOTOS: New Pig Cafe Opens in Shenzhen

By Rakini Bergundy, January 14, 2020

0 0

The wonderful, wacky world of animal cafes seems to never stop evolving, especially in Shenzhen. A new pig cafe named 猪廊咖啡馆 (Zhulang Kafei Guan, roughly translated to ‘pig lounge coffee shop’) has opened in Luohu district, housing 12 of the cuddly creatures.

football
Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/Giphy

football
Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/Giphy

All the pigs in the store are fed freshly cooked vegetables, which you can even feed them! 

640-1.jpeg
Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/WeChat

640-3.jpeg
Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/WeChat

The smart little pigs can go up and down the stairs by themselves (and can even go to the market!).

football
Image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/Giphy

Although the pigs have been vaccinated (and presumably don’t have African swine fever), guests must wash their hands before entering as an added precaution. On Dianping, a ‘cuddle’ package for one person plus a drink is currently priced at RMB78. 

Open daily, 10am-10pm. Zhulang Kafei Guan

READ MORE: There’s a Rodent Cafe in Shenzhen and We Visited It

[Cover image via @吃喝玩乐在深圳/WeChat]

animal cafe Pigs cat cafe

more news

Savory Steak Delivered Right to Your Door? Yes, Please!

Savory Steak Delivered Right to Your Door? Yes, Please!

Carnivores rejoice! Get your steak fix with this awesome delivery deal.

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

Fantastic Chilean wines to share for a relaxing evening.

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

Who was hot (and not) in the world of China bars and restaurants this year? Our F&B thermometer measures it all up.

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

If you’ve ever walked past a Real Kung Fu fast food joint and thought, ‘Geez, Louise, that logo sure looks a lot like Bruce Lee,’ then you aren’t alone.

Guangzhou Bar Apologizes for Foreigner Ban

In the aftermath of Mr. Pilot​’s ban on foreign customers, the bar has released a statement outlining the reasons behind the decision.

We Tried Peach and Apple Baijiu and It Tastes like Candy

"Psst hey, hey you middle-aged adult, I have this candy-flavored hard liquor, wanna get into my creeper van?"

Guangzhou Bar Forced to Remove Anti-Foreigner Sign

A bar in Guangzhou’s Liede area has been forced to remove a sign from its front entranceway that stated foreigners were not welcome​ on the premises.

Ultimate Restaurant Guide for Guangzhou and Shenzhen on Sale Now

Our comprehensive dining and drinking guide informs expats, visitors and locals alike on the F&B options available in the Greater Bay Area.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

Mystery Pneumonia Cases Rise to 59 in China

6 Interesting Things WeChat Knows About You

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Ultimate Guide to International Schools in Zhejiang and Jiangsu 2020

The Ultimate Guide to International Schools in Zhejiang and Jiangsu 2020

PHOTOS: New Pig Cafe Opens in Shenzhen

PHOTOS: New Pig Cafe Opens in Shenzhen

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

Live Beijing Music Founder Will Griffith is Bidding Beijing Adieu

Live Beijing Music Founder Will Griffith is Bidding Beijing Adieu

China’s 'Hongbao' Tradition Heats Up in New Nike CNY Ad

China’s 'Hongbao' Tradition Heats Up in New Nike CNY Ad

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.