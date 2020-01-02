  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chongqing Apartment Building

By Ryan Gandolfo, January 2, 2020

0 0

A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Chongqing on New Year’s Day, with no casualties reported, according to the Chongqing Fire Department.

The fire started at 4.55pm on Wednesday in the municipality’s Yubei district. On Thursday, January 2, local authorities said that the fire first started on a balcony on the second floor of a 30-story high-rise, as cited by China Daily.

006udpvOgy1gahxghbwvqj30u01aen00.jpg
Image via @格调Moment9/Weibo

Watch below to see the flames engulf the residential building in Chongqing’s main urban area (VPN off):

Several videos that surfaced online show residents and police teaming up to move parked cars that were obstructing fire trucks from reaching the blaze. Thirty-eight fire trucks were deployed to the scene, and the fire was extinguished within hours, according to a Weibo post by the Chongqing Fire Department. 

006udpvOgy1gahxgfzxqnj30u013ktco.jpg
fire-aftermath.jpg
Images via @格调Moment9/Weibo

Specifically how the fire started is still being investigated.

READ MORE: Lit Cigarette Tossed From Shanghai High Rise Nearly Causes Major Fire

[Cover image via @重庆新闻哥/Weibo]

fire Chongqing building

more news

PHOTOS: Residential Building Collapses in Shenzhen

PHOTOS: Residential Building Collapses in Shenzhen

Luckily, community workers had already evacuated nearby residents prior to its collapse.

WATCH: Dance Class in China Disrupted by Fire Siren

WATCH: Dance Class in China Disrupted by Fire Siren

Firefighters in Guangdong province left their dance instructor in the dust after the station’s siren went off.

Chongqing Police Chief Fired After Wife’s Viral Road Rage Incident

Chongqing Police Chief Fired After Wife’s Viral Road Rage Incident

The couple is now being investigated for their suspiciously wealthy lifestyle.

Several High-Fashion Brands Under Fire Over Major T-Shirt Errors

Versace, Coach and Givenchy all went viral on Weibo after releasing similar T-shirts with offensive design errors that undermine the ‘One China’ policy.

2-Year-Old Falls From 6th-Floor Balcony in Chongqing

Thankfully, residents worked together to catch the child using a large quilt, an act which very likely saved the little boy's life.

Lit Cigarette Tossed From Shanghai High Rise Nearly Causes Major Fire

There seems to be no end to the dangerous behavior of tossing objects from high rises.

WATCH: Woman Slaughters Live Chicken in Chongqing Metro Station

Poultry + public transit? No problem, just be sure it's dead.

Woohoo! You Can Exit This Chongqing Metro Station via a Slide

Why walk when you can slide instead?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

Useful Mandarin Phrases: New Year’s Celebrations

Laowai Hall of Shame 2019

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

A New Decade, a New Name: Say Hello to That’s GBA

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chongqing Apartment Building

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chongqing Apartment Building

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in January 2020

15 Movies Hitting Chinese Theaters in January 2020

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

The Hot and Cold of China F&B in 2019

These 10 Chinese Films Were Our Favorites in 2019

These 10 Chinese Films Were Our Favorites in 2019

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.