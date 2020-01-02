WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chongqing Apartment Building

A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Chongqing on New Year’s Day, with no casualties reported, according to the Chongqing Fire Department.

The fire started at 4.55pm on Wednesday in the municipality’s Yubei district. On Thursday, January 2, local authorities said that the fire first started on a balcony on the second floor of a 30-story high-rise, as cited by China Daily.



Image via @格调Moment9/Weibo

Watch below to see the flames engulf the residential building in Chongqing’s main urban area (VPN off):

Several videos that surfaced online show residents and police teaming up to move parked cars that were obstructing fire trucks from reaching the blaze. Thirty-eight fire trucks were deployed to the scene, and the fire was extinguished within hours, according to a Weibo post by the Chongqing Fire Department.





Images via @格调Moment9/Weibo

Specifically how the fire started is still being investigated.

READ MORE: Lit Cigarette Tossed From Shanghai High Rise Nearly Causes Major Fire

[Cover image via @重庆新闻哥/Weibo]