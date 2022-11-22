  1. home
WATCH: 38 Dead After Huge Fire in Central China’s Henan Province

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 22, 2022

A fire at a factory in Anyang city, Henan province in central China has left at least 38 people dead and two hospitalized with minor injuries. 

The fire occurred yesterday, November 21 at around 4.22pm at a factory owned by Kaixin Da Trading Company Ltd. 

Watch images of the blaze below: 


According to The Paper, 240 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, along with 63 vehicles. The blaze has now been extinguished. 

Representatives from the State Council, as well as leaders from Anyang city’s emergency services department were at the scene. 

Kaixin Da Trading Company Ltd. was established in Anyang city in December 2007, according to the company’s profile on Baike. The company’s factory in Anyang city – located approximately 200 kilometers north of Henan provincial capital Zhengzhou – makes a variety of products ranging from heavy machinery parts and building materials to furniture items and wholesale clothing. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@宋中清主任律师]

