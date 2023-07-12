2 Dead After Fire in Traditional Miao Village

A sudden fire engulfed a wooden structure building in the popular tourist destination Xijiang Miao Village located in Leishan County, Guizhou Province, resulting in a tragic incident that claimed two lives and injured six others.

Video via 九派新闻/Sina Weibo.

On July 10, at approximately 10am, local authorities received an emergency call reporting the fire taking place inside the scenic area.

Jiu Pai News quoted a tourist who was currently visiting the local area as saying:

"The cause of the fire may be a gas explosion. I heard a sudden explosion, and then I saw the windows falling down and smoke emerging. After that, I heard a series of explosions. "The fire broke out uncontrollably. People in the guesthouse jumped from the third floor. Luckily they were caught by people below."

In a shocking turn of events, a video has gone viral online, revealing a tourist alerted the village management office staff about the dire situation, only to be dismissed by the personnel who firmly believed it was a routine fire drill within the scenic area.

Tragically, the fire claimed the lives of two villagers, while six others sustained injuries. The local authorities have expressed their condolences and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Xijiang Miao Village, known as the largest Miao ethnic village in both China and the world, is composed of interconnected settlements characterized by wooden stilt houses, an architecturally significant style that, despite its cultural importance, presents an inherent risk of fire propagation.

The devastating incident evokes memories of the destructive fires that ravaged the ancient towns of Lijiang and Shangri-La in 2014, causing irreparable damage to their historic wooden structures.

What Now

Despite the unfortunate event, the Xijiang Miao Village authorities have reassured the public that the situation is under control and that normal operations will continue.

Travelers planning to visit this popular tourist destination need not alter their itineraries, as the incident is not expected to impact visitor plans.

[Cover image via 九派新闻/Sina Weibo]

