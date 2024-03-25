Wynn Palace Presents "WILD" at Illuminarium

Illuminarium, the immersive destination at Wynn Palace, presents “WILD: An Immersive Safari Experience”, an all-new nature adventure, from March 7. Following the launch of “SPACE: A Journey to the Moon Beyond” in December, the debut of “WILD” further exemplifies Wynn’s commitment to the Macao SAR Government's diversified development strategy. Illuminarium will continue to offer visitors innovative and immersive experiences, enriching Macau’s non-gaming offerings for the long term.

The 45-minute cinematic extravaganza features 47 species of exotic animals native to the African continent in eight chapters. The multi-sensory experience takes the audience on a majestic and interactive expedition, instantly transporting them to the wild savanna and creating an awe-inspiring safari journey.

Shot on location in Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania, the adventure was directed and produced by Radical Media, the team behind the award-winning movie Hamilton. The “WILD” creative process took two years to bring to fruition and required the expertise of talented filmmakers and technologists from the United States, United Kingdom and across Africa to capture the wondrous African natural habitats from sunrise to sunset.

Illuminarium is equipped with one of the most advanced immersive systems in the world, providing audiences with a multi-sensory, vivid experience. As guests enter the space, state-of-the-art sound system plays a special music composition featuring authentic African drumming and instruments, instantly immersing guests into the safari experience. 2.4 billion pixels are transmitted through 4K laser projections for transparently clear views of wildlife that are seemingly within reach. More than 2,000 speakers create a virtual world of sound that is not only synchronized with the visuals, but also with the visitor's position, creating a wholly immersive auditory adventure. In-floor sensors detect movement and transmit vibrations as the majesty of the larger animals passes.

With the advanced technical system in the dedicated space, senses are activated. Visitors can travel in the wildlife, hear the heavy steps of the elephant herds, move amongst graceful giraffes on the grasslands, encounter leopards, and even track the elusive African rhinoceros, one of the world's most critically endangered species. All visitors are invited to dive into the mysterious landscape of the safari and explore the wilderness like never before.

Illuminarium at Wynn Palace is open from 11am to 7pm, Tuesday to Sunday. “SPACE” first admission is at 11.15am and last session is at 2pm; “WILD” first admission is at 3.15pm with last admission at 6pm. Tickets are priced at MOP228. Individuals with Macau student ID cards, seniors aged 65 or above, children aged 4-12, and visitors who register to become "Wynn Insider" members may purchase tickets at MOP188. Macau residents may enjoy a special admission fee of MOP168. Free admission is offered for children aged 3 or below. Tickets are available at Wynn's official ticketing website www.ticketing.wynnresortsmacau.com or at the box office