Skyline Hotel Niccolo Chongqing Celebrates Chinese New Year

To ring in the Chinese New Year, Niccolo Chongqing is proud to present a series of New Year’s surprises for you and your loved ones. This series of auspicious, ingenious and meaningful gift ideas will allow you and your family to feel the joy of warm reunions and the unique atmosphere of the Chinese New Year, and make this year’s welcoming of the Year of the Dragon an event you’re sure to remember.

Sky Guest Room – A Modern Chinese New Year Stay

From now until March 31, 2024, bring your loved ones to the mountain city for an enchanting and modern New Year’s journey. Niccolo Chongqing is offering a range of Chinese New Year’s stay packages at special rates, along with an array of delicacies for you and your family to enjoy during the Lunar New Year. Niccolo Chongqing has crafted customised Chinese New Year stay packages starting from RMB1,288 for 1 night or RMB1,988 for 2 nights in a Superior Room, and RMB1,488 for 1 night in a N1 Deluxe Room. In addition to our daily Breakfast for two at Niccolo Kitchen and welcome fruit baskets, guests can enjoy a New Year Blessing Afternoon Tea in our modern and elegant The Tea Lounge, as well as special benefits at Chongqing IFS, including complimentary cinema tickets, vouchers for ice skating, and shopping coupons for all major brands.

N1 Deluxe Room



The Tea Lounge – New Year Blessing Afternoon Tea

Starting from January 8, 2024, The Tea Lounge on the 62nd floor presents New Year Blessing Afternoon Tea, which will bring luck and sweetness to the New Year. Each part of this afternoon tea set incorporates Chinese New Year’s blessings. These include a vanilla mascarpone fruit cake in the shape of a good luck bag, dragon fruit biscuits for good fortune, a hawthorn rice cake resembling a firecracker and denoting celebration, and a pomelo and pear cake with an adorable new year's incarnation of a pearl. There are also savoury dishes such as jujube rice cakes, fresh shrimp dumplings in chicken broth, and oatmeal cake with chia seeds, which instantly awaken the taste buds. The New Year Blessing Afternoon Tea is priced at RMB358* per set with two cups of coffee or tea, and RMB458* with two glasses of sparkling Italian wine or our special New Year’s drinks. At 300 metres above clouds, you can enjoy an afternoon tea with your loved ones, listen to beautiful music, taste fashionable desserts and classic coffee, and enjoy magnificent views of the river, making The Tea Lounge a trendy gathering place for fashionistas in the mountain city.





New Year Blessing Afternoon Tea



Bar 62 – Chinese New Year Eve Dinner

This coming New Year's Eve, February 9, 2024, Bar 62 will create an exquisite and limited edition New Year's Eve set menu for two, which includes premium quality lobster and succulent Wagyu beef. Celebrate our rich Chinese traditions while enjoying a romantic Western-style feast with this menu, priced at RMB1,888. Bar 62's unique location allows guests to enjoy an elegant and stylish dining atmosphere with breathtaking nighttime views of the city amidst the glamour of the clouds at 300 metres above.

Bar 62 Chinese New Year Dinner



Sky Private Dining - Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner



Reunite with friends and family over a delicious Chinese New Year meal. Located on the 61st and 62nd floors of the hotel, the four functional rooms are stylishly designed with large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow guests to enjoy spectacular views of Chongqing's mountainous cityscape and colourful rivers, including the Chaotianmen Ferry Terminal, which is located at the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers. Whether a fun and lively gathering of friends and family, or a professional and private banquet, guests are sure to be left with a unique dining experience.

Niccolo Chongqing Chinese New Year Reunion Dinner



Year of the Dragon – Chinese New Year Hamper



From now until February 29, 2024, Niccolo Chongqing is launching Chinese New Year gift hamper dedicated to the warmth of this festive time. These gift hampers are packed with traditionally auspicious red Chinese packaging. Chinese delicacies such as sliced red dates, fish with rice cake, preserved sausages and Cantonese style meats will awaken your taste buds for the Chinese New Year. The gift hamper isriced at RMB688* or RMB988* including a bottle of Luzhou Laojiao Year of the Dragon Zodiac Wine.

Chinese New Year Hamper



For more information about Niccolo Chongqing, please visit niccolochongqing.com or follow the official WeChat "Niccolo Chongqing".

* All prices are in RMB and are subject to 10% service charge and any government taxes and value-added tax payable on the prices together with the service charge