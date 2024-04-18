21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Authentic Cantonese Cuisine Experience for Friends from Afar

Welcome to Chaoyue, where Michelin-starred excellence meets the soul of Cantonese cuisine. As the Canton Fair unfolds, immerse yourself in our series of restaurants in Guangzhou, each offering a unique culinary journey. Experience the innovative flair of Executive Chef Seven's creations, including his renowned "fish rice" dish, redefining Chaoshan cuisine with every bite. Join us in celebrating the Canton Fair with special surprises and welcome drinks for our esteemed guests at the following venues:



Yue Creative Cantonese cuisine: Chao Yue

Excellent Cuisine: YUE Lu

For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, No.36 West Gate, The Canton Place, Tianhe

The 4th DODOPA Craft Beer Festival in Guangzhou

Get ready for the ultimate craft beer experience at the 4th DODOPA Craft Beer Festival, an exhilarating international camping festival brought to you by SPECIAL-D. Featuring a lineup of top craft beer alliances and brands hailing from Belgium, the United States, Australia, Spain, Germany, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and more, this event is a celebration of all things craft beer. Set against the backdrop of a scenic ecological island, DODOPA invites you to unwind and soak in the ambiance with live music, entertainment, furry friends, and of course, great company.



Price: RMB18

April 19 - 21, 3pm - 11pm, every day

Gongmei Port, Guangzhou, No.2519, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou

InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Uruguay



Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Uruguay at Gail’s for a fun evening with Uruguayan cuisine and music! The entrance ticket includes three hours of free flow with Uruguayan Wine, Beer, and Lime Tea, a dinner buffet with seven Uruguayan dishes, Uruguayan music, a lucky draw to win restaurant vouchers, Uruguayan wine, and crystal!



April 19, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-13711592586

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, No.27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Disney in Concert a Magical Celebration



Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of animation, color, and music, as they blend harmoniously to create a mesmerizing spectacle—a celebration like no other. Join us as we embark on a journey to discover our own magical melody, weaving a tapestry of dreams and vibrant experiences. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration!



April 30, 2024

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Middle Road, Yuexiu

Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure



Popular worldwide, the Baby Shark series introduces irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!



Price: RMB100 - 493

April 27, 3pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China





Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.



Until December 2024

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

Food & Drink

Jinling Food Festival at White Swan Hotel

The festival is a collaborative effort between the White Swan Hotel and the Jinling Hotel, kicked off in grand style. From April 13 to 21, the culinary team from the Jinling Hotel will delight Guangzhou diners at the White Swan Hotel with authentic Jinling cuisine and Nanjing snacks. This partnership allows local food enthusiasts to savor the authentic flavors and freshness of Nanjing cuisine without leaving Guangdong province, providing a true taste of Nanjing right at home.



April 13 to 21, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8188 6968

White Swan Hotel, No.1 Shamian Nan Jie, Liwan

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk

Thinking of what to do with family during the weekend? Family Live Brunch returns this Sunday at The Happy Monk. Kids can join a cookies making class, and a delicious Michelin-chef-created new brunch menu, plus a live band at The Happy Monk Kingold!



April 21, 1pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +86-15920413629

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Five IHG Hotels Celebrate Summer Flavors

Experience the essence of summer across five IHG hotels in South China. Executive Chinese chefs unite at Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre to present fusion dishes capturing the vibrant flavors of the season. From appetizers to main courses, indulge in 30 innovative Cantonese-inspired creations, promising a refreshing culinary journey. Available from April to June, embark on a delightful quest for the taste of early summer at these five esteemed IHG hotels.



From April to June, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8363 8888

BaiYueLou Chinese Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre, No.339 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

Musique Lounge at The Goat



Join The Goat every Wednesday at 9pm for a romantic evening filled with mesmerizing melodies at an intimate jive. Experience the enchanting rhythms of Bossa Nova and enjoy a perfect Date Night surrounded by jazzy vibes. Plus, it's Wing Night! Indulge in wings for just RMB35 all day and all night long!



Every Wednesday, from 9pm

For Reservations: +8620-3804 9243

The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Mini Show Party



Join us for the Mini Show Party, a close-up bar-style performance with an open music live show! Every Thursday from 9.30pm to midnight. Admission is RMB158 per person, which includes entry and two drinks. For a VIP experience, opt for the VIP area at RMB988 for two, including two tickets, one bottle of drinks, and yakitori skewers.



Every Thursday, from 9.30pm

IIISOK Modern Charcoal と Sake Bar, No.34 The Canton Place Qingfeng Street, Haiqing Road, Tianhe

Music

WDR Symphony Orchestra

Experience the brilliance of the renowned West German Radio Symphony Orchestra as they return to the stage of the Xinghai Concert Hall on April 19 and 20! Led by chief conductor Christian Măcelaru, immerse yourself in the majestic sounds of Brahms' complete symphonies. Join us for an unforgettable musical journey and continue our enchanting musical saga with the Guangzhou audience! Book your tickets now for this extraordinary event!



April 19 - 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8735 3869 or WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

The Other Side of Hope



Mola Oddity's 2024 tour, titled "The Other Side of Hope," features a melodic journey resembles a flight encountering minor air currents, subtly disrupting harmony to create a mesmerizing experience. The slightly offbeat laid-back rhythms maintain a delicate balance akin to walking a tightrope, leaving ample room for breath and reflection.



April 19, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu

Arts

Another Art Museum Carnival

Experience the fusion of art and entertainment here! Immerse yourself in the essence of Cantonese culture while enjoying the entertainment. Become a master of traditional craftsmanship and join us now!



April 20 - May 19, 2024

For Details: +86-17502003969

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu

Low Desire Painting



Experience Huang Ge's latest works, transcending the virtual world to capture the essence of urban life. From airports to playgrounds, his art meticulously depicts everyday spaces with precision and restraint, akin to a computer program. Each element, whether a defined object or irregular shape, is rendered with meticulous detail, creating a world of order and clarity yet devoid of vitality.



April 20 - July 7, 2024

Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe

Lifestyle



AISG International Day

Join AISG for a global celebration at International Day: Bridging the World! Explore diverse cultures, flavors, and experiences at Science Park Campus. Open to all, come unite in the spirit of diversity and discovery!



April 20, 12noon - 4pm

For Details: +8620-3213 5555

American International School of Guangzhou (Huangpu Campus), No.19 Kexiang Road, Huangpu

European Culture Street

This April, the EU delegation in Beijing, together with the representations of the member states, organizes the "European Culture Street" on Shamian Island. From 9am to 7pm, you can learn more about what "quality of life in Europe" means at the stands of the individual countries and the European Union.



April 20, 9am - 7pm

Shamian Island, Northwest of Renmin Bridge, Liwan

GF Spring Swap Party



Join GF's next Community Swap on April 21! It is a perfect way to rid yourself of no longer-used items. Afternoon activities include:



Swap women's and men's clothing, shoes, accessories, and books

Left-over items will be donated to charitable /sustainable organizations

Enjoy an eco-friendly event with GF

Ticket gets you one drink and snacks

April 21, 3.30pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13380034331

Upside Down Cafe, 1/F, Block N, Yihongxuan, Regal Riviera Garden, Haizhu

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

