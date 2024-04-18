21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended
Authentic Cantonese Cuisine Experience for Friends from Afar
Welcome to Chaoyue, where Michelin-starred excellence meets the soul of Cantonese cuisine. As the Canton Fair unfolds, immerse yourself in our series of restaurants in Guangzhou, each offering a unique culinary journey. Experience the innovative flair of Executive Chef Seven's creations, including his renowned "fish rice" dish, redefining Chaoshan cuisine with every bite. Join us in celebrating the Canton Fair with special surprises and welcome drinks for our esteemed guests at the following venues:
Yue Creative Cantonese cuisine: Chao Yue
Excellent Cuisine: YUE Lu
For Reservations: +86-18922252999
ChaoYue, No.36 West Gate, The Canton Place, Tianhe
The 4th DODOPA Craft Beer Festival in Guangzhou
Get ready for the ultimate craft beer experience at the 4th DODOPA Craft Beer Festival, an exhilarating international camping festival brought to you by SPECIAL-D. Featuring a lineup of top craft beer alliances and brands hailing from Belgium, the United States, Australia, Spain, Germany, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and more, this event is a celebration of all things craft beer. Set against the backdrop of a scenic ecological island, DODOPA invites you to unwind and soak in the ambiance with live music, entertainment, furry friends, and of course, great company.
Price: RMB18
April 19 - 21, 3pm - 11pm, every day
Gongmei Port, Guangzhou, No.2519, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou
InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Uruguay
Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Uruguay at Gail’s for a fun evening with Uruguayan cuisine and music! The entrance ticket includes three hours of free flow with Uruguayan Wine, Beer, and Lime Tea, a dinner buffet with seven Uruguayan dishes, Uruguayan music, a lucky draw to win restaurant vouchers, Uruguayan wine, and crystal!
April 19, from 7pm
For Reservations: +86-13711592586
Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, No.27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Disney in Concert a Magical Celebration
Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of animation, color, and music, as they blend harmoniously to create a mesmerizing spectacle—a celebration like no other. Join us as we embark on a journey to discover our own magical melody, weaving a tapestry of dreams and vibrant experiences. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration!
April 30, 2024
Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Middle Road, Yuexiu
Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure
Popular worldwide, the Baby Shark series introduces irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!
Price: RMB100 - 493
April 27, 3pm
Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe
The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China
Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.
Until December 2024
READ MORE: The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China
The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China
As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!
Until the end of April 2024
READ MORE: La Francophonie Themed Around Olympics Launches in South China
23 Amazing Art Shows This March in Guangzhou
READ MORE: 23 Amazing Art Shows This April in Guangzhou
Food & Drink
Jinling Food Festival at White Swan Hotel
The festival is a collaborative effort between the White Swan Hotel and the Jinling Hotel, kicked off in grand style. From April 13 to 21, the culinary team from the Jinling Hotel will delight Guangzhou diners at the White Swan Hotel with authentic Jinling cuisine and Nanjing snacks. This partnership allows local food enthusiasts to savor the authentic flavors and freshness of Nanjing cuisine without leaving Guangdong province, providing a true taste of Nanjing right at home.
April 13 to 21, 2024
For Reservations: +8620-8188 6968
White Swan Hotel, No.1 Shamian Nan Jie, Liwan
Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk
Thinking of what to do with family during the weekend? Family Live Brunch returns this Sunday at The Happy Monk. Kids can join a cookies making class, and a delicious Michelin-chef-created new brunch menu, plus a live band at The Happy Monk Kingold!
April 21, 1pm - 4pm
For Reservations: +86-15920413629
The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Five IHG Hotels Celebrate Summer Flavors
Experience the essence of summer across five IHG hotels in South China. Executive Chinese chefs unite at Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre to present fusion dishes capturing the vibrant flavors of the season. From appetizers to main courses, indulge in 30 innovative Cantonese-inspired creations, promising a refreshing culinary journey. Available from April to June, embark on a delightful quest for the taste of early summer at these five esteemed IHG hotels.
From April to June, 2024
For Reservations: +8620-8363 8888
BaiYueLou Chinese Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre, No.339 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu
Musique Lounge at The Goat
Join The Goat every Wednesday at 9pm for a romantic evening filled with mesmerizing melodies at an intimate jive. Experience the enchanting rhythms of Bossa Nova and enjoy a perfect Date Night surrounded by jazzy vibes. Plus, it's Wing Night! Indulge in wings for just RMB35 all day and all night long!
Every Wednesday, from 9pm
For Reservations: +8620-3804 9243
The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Mini Show Party
Join us for the Mini Show Party, a close-up bar-style performance with an open music live show! Every Thursday from 9.30pm to midnight. Admission is RMB158 per person, which includes entry and two drinks. For a VIP experience, opt for the VIP area at RMB988 for two, including two tickets, one bottle of drinks, and yakitori skewers.
Every Thursday, from 9.30pm
IIISOK Modern Charcoal と Sake Bar, No.34 The Canton Place Qingfeng Street, Haiqing Road, Tianhe
Music
WDR Symphony Orchestra
Experience the brilliance of the renowned West German Radio Symphony Orchestra as they return to the stage of the Xinghai Concert Hall on April 19 and 20! Led by chief conductor Christian Măcelaru, immerse yourself in the majestic sounds of Brahms' complete symphonies. Join us for an unforgettable musical journey and continue our enchanting musical saga with the Guangzhou audience! Book your tickets now for this extraordinary event!
April 19 - 20, 2024
For Reservations: +8620-8735 3869 or WeChat xinghaiconcerthall
Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu
The Other Side of Hope
Mola Oddity's 2024 tour, titled "The Other Side of Hope," features a melodic journey resembles a flight encountering minor air currents, subtly disrupting harmony to create a mesmerizing experience. The slightly offbeat laid-back rhythms maintain a delicate balance akin to walking a tightrope, leaving ample room for breath and reflection.
April 19, 2024
For Reservations: +86-13751833027
Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu
Arts
Another Art Museum Carnival
Experience the fusion of art and entertainment here! Immerse yourself in the essence of Cantonese culture while enjoying the entertainment. Become a master of traditional craftsmanship and join us now!
April 20 - May 19, 2024
For Details: +86-17502003969
Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Avenue, Panyu
Low Desire Painting
Experience Huang Ge's latest works, transcending the virtual world to capture the essence of urban life. From airports to playgrounds, his art meticulously depicts everyday spaces with precision and restraint, akin to a computer program. Each element, whether a defined object or irregular shape, is rendered with meticulous detail, creating a world of order and clarity yet devoid of vitality.
April 20 - July 7, 2024
Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe
Lifestyle
AISG International Day
Join AISG for a global celebration at International Day: Bridging the World! Explore diverse cultures, flavors, and experiences at Science Park Campus. Open to all, come unite in the spirit of diversity and discovery!
April 20, 12noon - 4pm
For Details: +8620-3213 5555
American International School of Guangzhou (Huangpu Campus), No.19 Kexiang Road, Huangpu
European Culture Street
This April, the EU delegation in Beijing, together with the representations of the member states, organizes the "European Culture Street" on Shamian Island. From 9am to 7pm, you can learn more about what "quality of life in Europe" means at the stands of the individual countries and the European Union.
April 20, 9am - 7pm
Shamian Island, Northwest of Renmin Bridge, Liwan
GF Spring Swap Party
Join GF's next Community Swap on April 21! It is a perfect way to rid yourself of no longer-used items. Afternoon activities include:
Swap women's and men's clothing, shoes, accessories, and books
Left-over items will be donated to charitable /sustainable organizations
Enjoy an eco-friendly event with GF
Ticket gets you one drink and snacks
April 21, 3.30pm - 5.30pm
For Reservations: +86-13380034331
Upside Down Cafe, 1/F, Block N, Yihongxuan, Regal Riviera Garden, Haizhu
Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024
The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.
Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm
For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540
Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe
