Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



Set in Chicago in the jazz age, the 1975 musical is based on a 1926 play of the same name by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, about the actual criminals and crimes on which she reported, and is a satire on corruption in the criminal justice system, and the concept of the 'celebrity criminal.'



One of the longest running musicals in America, and with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, Chicago tells the tale of seemingly innocent housewife Roxie, who is imprisoned awaiting trial for the murder of her lover.

Here, she meets her idol, the actress Velma, who is also accused of murder. With the help of defense lawyer Billy, Roxie becomes a media darling, using it to gain sympathy and become the center of attention.

But what fate will befall them when the pair face trial?

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now:

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted