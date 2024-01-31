Who Won What at 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA)

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived - the curtain is drawn, the votes tallied, and the coveted plaques gleam in the hands of our deserving champions.
It's with unparalleled enthusiasm that we unveil the triumphant bars, restaurants, and personalities that clinched glory at the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA).
Relive the magic with an exclusive glimpse into the ceremony...
A heartfelt thank you to everyone who cast their votes this year, and a special appreciation to our gracious sponsors: Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton, INTERPROCOM, Liberty Brewing Co., London Food Ltd., Kafelaku Coffee, and MADO for their contribution of onsite F&B services... as well as Pazhou Ferry Terminal Guangzhou, The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection, Zazoo Live, Westwood, iBorn, IL Faro, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, MADO, LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou, Kafelaku Coffee and Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton for donating those incredible lucky draw prizes.
Together, they wove the tapestry of a phenomenal evening etched into the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.
Indulge in the glamour with an array of fabulous snapshots...
For a comprehensive visual journey through the night, scan the QR code below:
Now, without further ado, behold the illustrious roster of this year's triumphant victors...
Outstanding Partner of the Year
Restaurant of the Year
Bar of the Year
New Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
New Bar of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Chef of the Year
People's Choice:
Ahmet Sungu (Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ)
Zeynel Abidin AKPINAR (Bunco By Abidin)
Editor's Choice:
Nick Lin (Taian Table & Stiller)
Mohamed Ben M'Barek (Antalya Garden Restaurant)
Chef Seven (YUE)
Caleb Zyon (Emmelyn)
Diego Di Costanzo (IL FARO)
Kelvin Chow (Attic)
Mixologist of the Year
People's Choice:
Jackwing Yao (SPIN)
Lola Lau (Hope & Sesame, Shenzhen)
Editor's Choice:
Ben Liu (BARISING)
Saxo Lee (Black Bamboo)
Ross Woodford (Life on Mars)
Burger of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Pizza of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
German Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Brunch of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Rooftop of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Contemporary Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Ensue
Thai Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Indian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
MASALA BITES INDIAN RESTAURANT
Editor's Choice:
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Teochew Restaurant of the Year
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Bakery of the Year
Dessert of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Coffee Shop of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Café of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Craft Beer of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Sports Bar of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Live Music Venue of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Nightclub of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Whisky Bar of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Wine Bar of the Year
People's Choice:
Editor's Choice:
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Man Ho Chinese Restaurant (Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan)
Zhuo Yue Xuan (Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen)
Yue Won Toi (The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection)
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Grange Grill (The Westin Shenzhen Nanshan)
CHAR bar & grill (InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center)
Le Grill (Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich)
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Xili Kitchen (Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan)
Sky Café (Raffles Shenzhen)
Hotel Bar of the Year
Campiello 26 Bar (Hotel Indigo Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town)
The Penthouse Live Bar & Teppan (Grand Hyatt Shenzhen)
The Loft (Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou)
BAR ON SIX (Jumeirah Guangzhou)
Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
LIGHT (Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha)
Collective Bar & Grill (Conrad Shenzhen)
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
OPUS 388 (Mandarin Oriental ShenZhen)
The Common Room (Conrad Shenzhen)
Catch (Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou)
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Lounge of the Year
The Lounge (JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an)
Lobby Lounge (Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen)
Dating Outlet of the Year
Aroma (Conrad Guangzhou)
Outstanding New Restaurant of the Year
The Mews (The Londoner Macao)
Outstanding Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Suixuan Chinese Restaurant (Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai)
Pin Yue Xuan (The Venetian Macao)
Outstanding Hotel Chinese Restaurant of the Year
G-Yan Chinese Restaurant (G Hotel Guangzhou)
YUEXIU Chinese Restaurant (Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton)
Man Ho Chinese Restaurant (Foshan Marriott Hotel)
JINGWAN BY CHEF FEI (Hilton Zhuhai)
Outstanding Contemporary All-day-dining Restaurant of the Year
Mercado Café & Restaurant (InterContinental Shenzhen)
Outstanding Classic Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
The Four Seasons (China Hotel)
Outstanding Luxury Wedding Venue of the Year
Outstanding Contemporary Italian Restaurant of the Year
CIELO 51 (Swissôtel Foshan Guangdong)
Outstanding High-end Contemporary Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
The Peach Blossom (LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou)
Outstanding Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
OpenHouse (Jen Shenzhen Qianhai)
Outstanding Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Qianhai Brewery Co. (Jen Shenzhen Qianhai)
Outstanding Bar of the Year
KOAN (Jen Shenzhen Qianhai)
Outstanding Afternoon Tea of the Year
Palm Court (The Langham, Shenzhen)
Outstanding Craft Beer Brewery of the Year
Gatherings Excellence of the Year
G Restaurant (Grand Hyatt Guangzhou)
Outstanding Prime-rib House
RIBS (Shangri-La, Guangzhou)
Congratulations to each and every winner, and mark your calendars to join us for the much-anticipated 2024 edition! The ultimate culinary celebration awaits.
