Who Won What at 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA)

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived - the curtain is drawn, the votes tallied, and the coveted plaques gleam in the hands of our deserving champions.

It's with unparalleled enthusiasm that we unveil the triumphant bars, restaurants, and personalities that clinched glory at the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA).

Relive the magic with an exclusive glimpse into the ceremony...

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who cast their votes this year, and a special appreciation to our gracious sponsors: Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton, INTERPROCOM, Liberty Brewing Co., London Food Ltd., Kafelaku Coffee, and MADO for their contribution of onsite F&B services... as well as Pazhou Ferry Terminal Guangzhou, The Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection, Zazoo Live, Westwood, iBorn, IL Faro, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, MADO, LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou, Kafelaku Coffee and Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton for donating those incredible lucky draw prizes.

Together, they wove the tapestry of a phenomenal evening etched into the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.

Indulge in the glamour with an array of fabulous snapshots...

For a comprehensive visual journey through the night

Now, without further ado, behold the illustrious roster of this year's triumphant victors...

Outstanding Partner of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

Bar of the Year

New Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

New Bar of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Chef of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Mixologist of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Burger of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Pizza of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

French Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

German Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Brunch of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Steakhouse of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Rooftop of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Taian Table

Ensue

Thai Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Indian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

RANGOLI INDIAN RESTAURANT

MASALA BITES INDIAN RESTAURANT

Editor's Choice:

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Teochew Restaurant of the Year

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Bakery of the Year

Dessert of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Coffee Shop of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Café of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Craft Beer of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Cocktail Bar of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Sports Bar of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Live Music Venue of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Nightclub of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Whisky Bar of the Year



People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Wine Bar of the Year

People's Choice:

Editor's Choice:

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year



Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Hotel Buffet of the Year

Hotel Bar of the Year



Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year



Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year



Hotel French Restaurant of the Year



Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year



RIN (Mandarin Oriental ShenZhen)

Matsuyi (Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen)

Hotel Lounge of the Year



The Lounge (JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an)

Lobby Lounge (Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen)

Dating Outlet of the Year



Outstanding New Restaurant of the Year



The Mews (The Londoner Macao)

Outstanding Chinese Restaurant of the Year



Outstanding Hotel Chinese Restaurant of the Year



Outstanding Contemporary All-day-dining Restaurant of the Year



Outstanding Classic Cantonese Restaurant of the Year



Outstanding Luxury Wedding Venue of the Year



Outstanding Contemporary Italian Restaurant of the Year



CIELO 51 (Swissôtel Foshan Guangdong)

Outstanding High-end Contemporary Cantonese Restaurant of the Year



The Peach Blossom (LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou)

Outstanding Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year



OpenHouse (Jen Shenzhen Qianhai)

Outstanding Craft Beer Bar of the Year



Outstanding Bar of the Year



KOAN (Jen Shenzhen Qianhai)

Outstanding Afternoon Tea of the Year



Palm Court (The Langham, Shenzhen)

Outstanding Craft Beer Brewery of the Year



Gatherings Excellence of the Year



G Restaurant (Grand Hyatt Guangzhou)

Outstanding Prime-rib House



Congratulations to each and every winner, and mark your calendars to join us for the much-anticipated 2024 edition! The ultimate culinary celebration awaits.