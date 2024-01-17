14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Dongguan



Rock Colorart Group Exhibition

This exhibition's arrangement expresses the emotional evolution and order of things and people in the interdependent relationship of space and time. Introducing these concepts seems to invariably influence our perception of the world, subsequently shaping our perspectives on how we view the world. As a result, a new way of traversing space emerges.



Until March 10, 2024

33 Town, No.33, Dongsheng Road, Dongcheng Street, Dongguan

Hong Kong

Charming Hong Kong

To celebrate Chinese New Year, a large-scale drone performance will take place over Wan Chai. This captivating event supports the Government's 'Day and Night Vibes' initiative, designed to provide a diverse and immersive experience for both local residents and international visitors. It invites everyone to embrace the joyful and peaceful cultural charm of Hong Kong's New Year.



January 27 - 28, 8.15pm

Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space

InnerGlow 2024



Tai Kwun has been working closely with The Electric Canvas — the brilliant minds behind many architectural projection mapped spectacles — to create a spectacular new programme. Taking inspiration from Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage, the Tai Hang Fire Dragon, InnerGlow 2024's Parade Ground performance Dragon Tales highlights Hong Kong's unique visual identity.



Until February 14, 2024

Tai Kwun Parade Ground & Prison Yard

Soulful Jazz Evening with Ted Lo



The internationally renowned Hong Kong jazz legend Ted Lo dedicates himself to promoting the art of jazz to the next generation of local musicians. Lo joins forces with phenomenal songstress Janice Vidal and pre-eminent guitarist Eugene Pao for two evenings of soulful songs and original compositions, accentuated by the orchestral vigour of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Gerard Salonga.



January 26 - 27, 8pm

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

Backstage Comedy Presents: Annie Louey



Australian Chinese comedian Annie Louey headlines in Asia for the first time!



January 26, 9pm - 10pm

BaseHall 2, LG/F, No.15 Connaught Place, Hong Kong Island

Enter The Dragon: Gratitude & Inspiration for the Year Ahead



Reflect on the year past, connect to your intentions for the year ahead, and manifest your wildest dreams.



January 27, 10am - 1pm

The Upper House, Pacific Place 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong Island

Enchanting Nights of Allure: Mr Koo



Join us for an intimate night with Mr Koo & friends. Blending dreamy chords and blues with soulful vocals.



January 27, 9pm - 11pm

Allure Customised Hair, No.3 School Street Tai Hang, Hong Kong Island

Anime Planet: Songkran 2024 Pre-SK Party



Haus of Circuit presents Anime Planet: Pre-party of Asia's biggest gay dance festival SONG KRAN 2024: SHANGAY-LA!



January 27, from 9pm

Petticoat Lane, 8th Floor, California Tower 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong Island

Pizza Making Party at Times Square



A pizza making party at PizzaExpress. Don't miss out on the perfect activity.



January 28, 3pm

PizzaExpress Times Square, Shop No.1203, 12/F, Times Square 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Island

Macao



A Memorable Voyage at The Ritz-Carlton Café

Enjoy a gastronomic indulgence with our time-limited whisky pairing dinner at The Ritz-Carlton Café. Savor the exquisite 6-course menu meticulously curated by our Chef de Cuisine Jesse Zhao, finely paired with The Glenrothes 18 Years Old - one of the best Speyside single malt Scotch whiskies.



Ambassador Dinner

January 26, 6.30pm - 10pm

Tasting Set Menu

January 27 – February 29, 6.30pm - 10pm

The Ritz-Carlton Café, G/F, The Ritz-Carlton, Macao

Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Magic is in the air with the Asia Pacific premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at The Londoner® Macao today. The all-new, behind-the-scenes, interactive touring exhibition is the most comprehensive exhibition ever presented on Harry Potter and the entire Wizarding World. Spanning more than 30,000 sq. ft., with over twenty celebratory galleries, the exhibit is a perfect complement for The Londoner Macao.



Price: HKD/MOP218 for adults and HKD/MOP168 for children

Daily 11am – 7pm

3/F, The Londoner Macao

Macao City Fringe Festival



Embark on a journey into the extraordinary at the 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival, themed "Play_New Horizon," taking place from January 17 to 28. Featuring 17 captivating performances and an array of peripheral activities, the festival invites audiences to explore a whimsical and entertaining art playground, discovering joy in its simplest and most direct forms. Join us for an unforgettable experience in the heart of Macao's vibrant cultural landscape.



For tickets & Venue information: www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo

January 17 - 28, 2024

Golden Eminence



Treasures from the Palace Museum and the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. A total of 137 pieces of treasures from the collections of both the Palace Museum and Tashi Lhunpo Monastery are on display in this exhibition.



Until March 31, 2024

Museu de Arte de Macau (Museum of Art Macao), Av. Xian Xing Hai, Macao

