12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

MKW Bash at the Bay 3

Innovation Exhibition Center in Shenzhen features a stellar lineup of 7 super-sized high-stakes matches. MKW Bash at the Bay is considered a pinnacle event in the scene of Chinese pro wrestling, including live pro wrestling, live music, contests, prizes, and more. We welcome seasoned pro wrestling fans and those who are curious to enter the kingdom that is Middle Kingdom Wrestling!



Price: from RMB398

January 27, from 7pm

Nanshan Digital Innovation Exhibition Center, Building A, No.5 Keji 3rd Road, Yuehai Street, Greater Bay Hi-Tech Park, Nanshan

READ MORE: Live Pro Wrestling Returns to GBA with MKW Bash at the Bay 3

Matilda The Musical



"Matilda: The Musical," adapted from Roald Dahl's beloved novel, is a theatrical masterpiece produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company. This enchanting production has swept up an impressive 101 international awards. The musical narrates the captivating tale of Matilda, a young girl who confronts her obnoxious parents and tyrannical headmistress, relying on her courage and intelligence to create miracles and rescue herself and those around her. Don't miss this heartwarming story of empowerment and the magic of childhood at its finest.



January 26 - 28, 2024

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No.16 OH Bay, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Food & Drink

The Crazy Coconut Soft Opening Party

Join us for a night of music and excitement on Saturday, January 27, starting at 9pm! Secure your spot with our Single Early-Bird Set Tickets, including 2 drinks and 2 BBQ skewers. Choose from premium spirits, foreign wines, or beer packages, all including BBQ skewers and a reserved table with chairs. Elevate your night and create lasting memories with friends. Book your VIP table now and immerse yourself in a night of entertainment!



January 27, 9pm - late

Cloud Planet, Entrance to Block 6, Phase 1 of Innovation Technology Plaza, No.25 Tairan Fourth Road, Futian

Music

Sunset Afro Fever

Explore a musical enchantment at "Sunset Afro Fever," a fusion of Afro vibes, Pop, RnB, Hip Hop, and Deep House. Hosted by BRASS HOUSE, FAVELA & DRIP LAB, this event promises an extraordinary day of rhythm and stunning sunsets. Join the celebration on Saturday, January 27, starting at 4pm. Immerse yourself in the beats and vibes, creating a memorable experience at BRASS HOUSE.



January 27, from 4pm

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Arts

Flowers of Perception

The exhibition features 45 paintings by Kang Lei, including series like "Paradise," "Flower Poems," and "Illusionist." Don't miss the latest creation, the "Perceptive Blossoms" series.



January 23 - 28, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

CARMEN à Shenzhen



On the evenings of January 27 and 28, 2024, the timeless classic opera "Carmen" by French composer Bizet will be grandly staged at Shenzhen Poly Theatre. The Shenzhen production of "Carmen" brings together a host of world-class artists in a joint effort to create a spectacular rendition of this iconic opera. Don't miss this extraordinary performance, a testament to international collaboration and artistic excellence.



January 27 - 28, 2024

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Poly Culture Square, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan

Boundless



Embarking on a 22-year journey since 2001, this watercolor collection spans my artistic evolution from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts to European exchanges. Featuring over 120 selected pieces, it documents my exploration through studies, national exhibitions, and Italian showcases.



Until February 18, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fine Arts Exhibition



The exhibition focuses on the theme of the times, adhering to tradition while embracing innovation. Through multidimensional perspectives and rich artistic language, it artistically presents the beauty of nature, urban landscapes, and humanities in the new era of the Greater Bay Area.



Until February 18, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No. 6, Nanji Lu, Luohu

Painting Iconography



The exhibition represents the significant achievements of Li Yumin's academic research and artistic exploration over the years. Focused on the culture of a specific region and utilizing images as a medium, it delves into historical figures and folk phenomena, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary Chinese art exhibitions.



Until February 25, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Pan Lusheng Travelling Exhibition of Artworks



The exhibition represents Pan Lusheng's recent creations, departing from a predominantly decorative style. Using a more realistic approach, he captures the social landscape at the beginning of the Greater Bay Area's development. His depictions of villages, streets, and harbors portray the current reality of the Greater Bay Area, which may soon become part of historical memory.



Until February 25, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Lifestyle



Shenzhen Stories



Shenzhen Stories is a night for people to come together, share stories, laugh, and connect with the community. We're back in Shenzhen, we survived the winter break, we probably did New Year's Eve differently. Maybe we saw family and friends who we were delighted at the prospect of seeing… Did you long-haul it for Santa? Holidays are always special times - for collecting stories!



January 26, 7.30pm - late

Lazy Laowai, A103-1019 Nanhai Dadao, Nanshan

Crosstalk



TakeOut Comedy's final show of the Lunar Year is here! Join the fun on Friday night in Sea World for their Crosstalk Show featuring Mr. Ryan and Ondrey Moscow! Crosstalk is a Chinese style comedy show that mixes both improv and stand-up comedy where two performers share the stage at the same time, engaging the crowd with various acts, comedy routines and games prepared for constant laughs throughout the show! Although this event is Chinese in style, the entire show will be performed in English.



January 26, 2024

The Flames, Metro Exit A, Bar Street, Sea World

