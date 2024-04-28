Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2024

Concordia Embarked on Transformative Project in Nepal

Concordia high school students from the Envision Education club recently embarked on a transformative project in Nepal.

During spring break holiday, the students worked to transform empty classrooms into computer labs, setting up over 60 computers and engaging in hands-on digital literacy training with local students at Koseli School and Life Vision Academy.

The initiative reflects Envision Education's mission to empower youth through equitable access to technology, fostering connections and expanding future opportunities for students in underserved communities.

The students partnered with the Vishal Group Foundation and sought out logistics support from FedEx for equipment transportation to ensure the smooth execution of the project.

Envision Education demonstrates how service can extend beyond borders and foster a brighter future for communities worldwide.

BISS Puxi Best Athletics Performance in a Decade

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, celebrated their best athletics performance in 10 years at the recent FOBISIA Games in Thailand – a tournament involving British schools from across Asia.

Led by BISS’ Performance Coach and Olympic Gold-winning athlete, Marlon Devonish, students excelled – with 20 medals achieved from 12 events.

Britannica Students Rock The Pearl

Britannica International School Shanghai kicked off their 10-year anniversary celebrations with a special concert at The Pearl theater.

More than 200 students, parents and staff packed the place out and got their groove on to the sound of the super talented kids.

To arrange a bespoke tour of Britannica International School Shanghai and check it out for yourself click here or scan the QR below:



Dulwich Pudong at Dulwich Olympiad in Singapore



Last month, 83 students and 10 staff members of Dulwich Pudong embarked on a remarkable journey of talent and creativity.

With 1,000 students representing 13 Dulwich schools worldwide, this five-day extravaganza showcased their exceptional skills in sports, drama, music, and art.

It was witness to captivating moments as students from diverse cultures united, forging lifelong friendships and embracing the rich tapestry of the Dulwich family.

Dulwich Puxi at the Olympiad

A Global Experience with One Family of Schools

Dulwich College Puxi were also at the Dulwich Olympiad, and it proved to be a spectacular event for their student-athletes.

Tackling the heat and humidity of Singapore, Dulwich Puxi’s Mustangs were nothing short of phenomenal as they locked horns on the athletics track, in the pool, the basketball and football pitches, as well as the badminton courts.

Over five days, the Mustangs played as team members alongside students from other Dulwich schools across Asia; they represented themselves in doubles badminton or in the pool in a competition that brought out the best in everyone.

Taking home nine medals, or placings, Dulwich College Puxi’s team can be super proud of their efforts.

All of these amazing achievements are down to the hard work and efforts of the students and the exceptional guidance and support from their wonderful PE department.

Shanghai French School, The Ultimate Cross Country!

The Shanghai French School’s annual cross-country event is a cherished tradition that unites students of all ages, from kindergarten to middle school.

From the eager little ones in Pre-Kindergarten to the seasoned ninth graders, each student participates enthusiastically, striving to reach the finish line.

It's more than just a race; it's an opportunity for personal growth and camaraderie. As students push themselves and support their peers, they create lasting memories and cultivate a sense of achievement.

The cross-country event embodies the spirit of community and determination that defines Shanghai French School.

German-French Eurocampus Olympic Games

In keeping with the Olympic spirit, a traditional 'Olympic Games' were held at the German-French Eurocampus in Yangpu, together with the Lycée Français de Shanghai.



The teams of students represented different nationalities and competed against each other in sports such as soccer, basketball, dodgeball and ultimate frisbee.

Team Australia took first place in grades 5-7, with 32 points, while there were two first places in grades 8-10 – Team Italy and Team Canada were the winners with 33 points each.

There was plenty of teamwork and fair play on display, but also the development of leadership qualities through the organization of the sporting event and taking on responsibility – for example, as a referee.

The Olympic Games go far beyond sport and promote the personal development of the students and prepare them for future challenges.

Every year, the Eurocampus Olympic Games are an inspiring and enriching experience for all participants, an experience that expresses the spirit of the Olympic ideal in a dynamic and engaging way.

Education that goes beyond the playing field and enriches the students in so many ways.

YCIS Excels in Sports



YCIS students have been achieving remarkable success in various sports.

The YCIS Shanghai Puxi Girls' Football Team clinched third place and the Boys' Team grabbed second at the 2024 ACAMIS Green Division Football.

In golf, Sebastian from Puxi Primary won the 10-11 age group at the Superkit China Golf National Championship Qualification, with Jeremy from Puxi Secondary taking bronze in the 14-16 category. The team also won the third-place finish.



YCIS Puxi swimmers made waves at the Shanghai Swim League Championship 2024, securing 11th place overall and 13 top 8 finishes. The Puxi Chess Team won gold in the U12 category at the Shanghai Chess Academy competition.



Pudong teams also excelled, with victories in SISAC Boys and Girls Football, and a second-place finish for the girls and fourth for the boys in the ACAMIS Football tournament.

Additionally, the U14 Frisbee team triumphed in ACAMIS, winning all their games and claiming the first place trophy, showcasing their dominant performance.



NAIS Pudong Wellness & Wellbeing Day



Sometimes we all need a little time to escape the madness, relax, and gift ourselves some precious time to recharge and re-energize.

On Saturday, May 25, NAIS Pudong will host a Wellness & Wellbeing Day, which will be free to enter and open to the whole Shanghai community.

As well as a wide range of health, wellness and mindfulness activities, there’ll also be arts & crafts, fitness sessions, a bouncy castle, games, and specially sourced healthy food vendors.

The stage will have a program of interactive activities such as yoga, fitness and dance, while the school’s theater will host multiple talks from specialists, including sessions on mental health, culture shock, women’s health, children’s wellbeing, and more.

There will also be a blood drive on site from Bloodline, helping with their regional #KeepDreamsAlive campaign – so head over, clear your mind, body and soul, and donate for a wonderful cause!

2024 SCIS ECE Art Auction – Art for Hearts

This year's annual SCIS ECE Art Auction – Art for Hearts surpassed all expectations, raising an astounding RMB74,200 for Heart to Heart Shanghai, a special fund of the Shanghai Rende Foundation.

The money raised will provide life-saving surgery for three children with congenital heart defects (CHD).

The event wouldn't have succeeded without the unwavering support of the SCIS Parents and Friends Association (PAFA), Daniel Eschtruth (Director of Schools at SCIS), Heather Knight (Early Childhood Principal at SCIS Hongqiao), the dedicated faculty and staff, the gracious attendees, and the talented catering team.

Well done to all the SCIS teachers and students who crafted such heartfelt artworks to contribute positively to their communities.

With approximately 80 guests in attendance, the event was a testament to the power of collective action and compassion.

Together, the SCIS community has demonstrated the transformative potential of community support, embodying the spirit of kindness and empathy that defines the SCIS family.

Wellington Shanghai Tops Hurun’s International Schools Rankings



Wellington College International Shanghai is pleased to announce that it has once again received high rankings on Hurun Education’s 2023 ‘Top International Schools in China’ list.

The annual list has ranked Wellington Shanghai as the number one international school in Shanghai and number four in all of China.

The Hurun rankings serve as an authoritative guide for families across China seeking premier international education options for their children.

Wellington College International Shanghai’s strong performance highlights its commitment to nurturing learners, connectors and changemakers.

SSIS Celebrates Remarkable University Offers



Shanghai Singapore International School (SSIS) proudly celebrates the impressive university offers received by its grade 12 students.

An outstanding 41% of the offers received so far are from top 50 ranked universities, according to the 2024 QS Ranking, and 55% from the top 100.

Of the total offers received thus far, 42% of SSIS students have secured places in prestigious institutions in the UK, 40% from world-renowned universities in the US and Canada, and 18% from various universities across Asia.

A wholehearted congratulations to all students on their well-deserved offers. Their hard work, dedication, and remarkable achievements have paved the path to a promising future.

Got Some School News You'd Like to Share?



READ MORE: We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Education Clients



For School News submissions or any other inquiries, please contact Christy Cai on christycai@thatsmags.com or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below: