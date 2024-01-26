22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

ChaoYue: Redefining Cantonese Cuisine Excellence

ChaoYue, part of the YUE team, has earned the prestigious title of "2024 the Best Yearly Cuisine" by the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide. As the third brand of the YUE team, ChaoYue consistently pushes the boundaries of modern Cantonese cuisine, exploring and interpreting the essence of Chaoshan in a unique way. Executive Chef Seven redefines Chaoshan cuisine, taking it to new heights with Creative Modern Chaoshan Cuisine. The special "Explore Chef Set Menu" challenges perceptions and features signature dishes like "the fish rice" in Chaoshanese style. Embark on a culinary journey that explores the mountains and seas, rediscovering the rich flavors of Chinese cuisine. ChaoYue invites you to experience the art and aesthetics of its cuisine. Contact ChaoYue's exclusive customer service for a special Chinese New Year celebration, as they remain open during the festive season.



Please contact ChaoYue customer service for more details or further reservation.

Phone/WeChat：18922252999

ChaoYue, No.36 West Gate, The Canton Place, Tianhe

AMA Open Day: Australia Day & Chinese New Year

Dear families, are you ready for an exciting cultural journey? On January 27, 2024, AMA Preschool is bringing you an extraordinary Australian Cultural & Chinese New Year Open Day, where we'll explore the rich tapestry of Australia & China together!



January 27, 9.30am - 11.30am

AMA Campus, Room 1011-1013, TIT Intellgent Park, Tianhe

Rooftop Masquerade 2024



Four years in a row, we are hosting InterNations Guangzhou Masquerade; this year, we will be in the newly opened 5-star hotel! See you on Saturday, January 27, at 8pm in Rooftop Bar 1960 in Yuexiu Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, for a fun social evening with international guests! Come to feel some Italian Venice Carnival vibe and make new friends!



January 27, 8pm - 11pm

Bar 1960, 8/F, Yuexiu Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, No. 198 Xiaobei Road, Yuexiu

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Panyu), 125-126.1F, Building 6, Huizhiyi Road, Nancun, Panyu

Special Offer at Antalya



As a token of appreciation to That's Guangzhou readers, Antalya Turkish Restaurant is pleased to offer a special treat with every order. Your dining experience at this hidden gem will be further enhanced with the choice of a complimentary dessert, Turkish ice cream, or a set of Turkish tea.



Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Antalya.

At Antalya, it's not just about savoring delicious food, but also about creating memorable experiences. This special offer is the restaurant's way of expressing gratitude to its valued guests, and they look forward to sharing these delightful Turkish treats with you. Don't miss this opportunity to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.

Open Hours: 11am - 2am

Antalya Turkish Restaurant Guangzhou, 29A-30A, Bld.12, Hunter Lane, No. Liede Ave., Tianhe

About 120m outside of Exit B, Liede Station Metro Line 5; Opposite Conrad Guangzhou

READ MORE: Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

That's Fortune Bag for Blessings & Wealth



Introducing That's Fortune Bag! In-stock now to fill your life with joy and wealth, symbolizing the transmission of 'Congratulations and Prosperity' for the upcoming Year 2024!



This fortune bag, imprinted with wishes for wealth and safe travels, is considered an Eastern traditional 'amulet'—a symbolic guardian carried with you. Carefully selected auspicious symbols and patterns infuse elements of 'luck' and 'wealth' into every inch. It radiates wonderful blessings, bringing loads of good fortune to you and your family.

Available from January 2024

READ MORE: Prosperity Unwrapped: That's Fortune Bag for Blessings & Wealth

Food & Drink

Emmelyn Cocktail

Enjoy a special offer on bar drinks: buy one, get one free at Emmelyn!



Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, until February 29, 5.30pm - 8.30pm

Restaurant Emmelyn, No.101, Kinggold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Warming Combo



Beat the chill with our special "Warming" food and drinks combo, available all day. There's no excuse not to feel nice and warm.



Until January 31, 2024

The Happy Monk (Jianshe Wu Malu), 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk (Link Plaza), Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk (Kingold Century), Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk (Lumina), 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Bandidos' Sabor Party is BACK!



It's been a long while; we know you missed it, and it's about time to bring it back! Sabor, Bandidos' signature Latin Party, is landing back on January 26! Exciting music sets presented by DJ BETO. Tequila shots at RMB100 for 6 ALL-NIGHT LONG! Authentic Mexican cuisine that keeps supplying til 11.30pm.



January 26, from 9.30pm

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

GF Wellness Muay Thai Training and Brunch



Gear up for an adrenaline-pumping Muay Thai training and brunch this Saturday! This all-level workout is the perfect chance to kickstart your fitness journey. After workout brunch at Gail's with 10% off.



January 27, workuot from 12noon - 1pm, brunch from 1pm - 3pm

Archer Fitness & Gail's, 101-102, No.42, Yuancun West Street, Tianhe

Ballroom Nonstop



Are you feeling a bit down because you're heading back to the village for the upcoming Chinese New Year, ready for the annual family interrogation? Forget all your pre-village worries and join us at SUNNY'S for the last party before the 2024 Spring Festival! Let loose and release all that pent-up energy on the dance floor!



January 27, from 9pm

Sunny's, Shop 012, No.38 Dongguan Zhuang Road, Tianhe

Baking Academy

Get ready for a delightful afternoon at The Happy Monk Jianwu next Sunday, where the Baking Academy returns with the scrumptious Red Velvet Cake Roll. Roll into a world of deliciousness as dessert lovers unite for a perfect treat. Don't miss out! Scan the QR code for sign-up details, and join us for a baking adventure.



January 28, from 3pm

The Happy Monk (Jianshe Wu Malu), 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

Spring Festival Afternoon Tea

Experience the essence of Chinese New Year with our exquisite Spring Festival Afternoon Tea. Indulge in the festive charm, delight in the intricate designs, and savor the flavors of the season. Join us in welcoming the Lunar New Year with joy and prosperity. Red envelopes of happiness await!



Special Offer: RMB198/2 Persons instead of RMB328/2 Persons

Available from January 2024

One day in advance reservations is required for WeChat store special offer.

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3610

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Gourmet of Spring



Indulge in the festive ambience with reunion feast, including roasted pig, baked Boston lobster with cheese and butter, roasted chicken with sesame, poached Australian beef ribs and other Michelin recommended dishes. Let the new chapter begins with gathering joy and Poon Choi delicately crafted by our chef, while celebrating the prosperous Loong Year with a basket filled with handpicked New Year goodies and joyfulness. All presented by Michelin Awarded Five Zen5es restaurant.



Reunion Gourmet | Available until February 17, 2024

Price: from RMB3,888/6 persons

Festive Poon Choi | Available until February 17, 2024

Price: from RMB1,088/6 persons

Auspicious Hamper | Available until February 17, 2024

Price: from RMB288/set

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1226

Five Zen5es Restaurant, 2/F, The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

Wednesday Pizza 50 Off at Salud



Indulge in a Wednesday Pizza Delight at Salud with a tempting 50% off on selected mouthwatering pizzas! Choose from options like BBO Fandango, Jungle Boggie, Carbonara, Chick Jagger, and more. Savor the flavors of these delectable pizzas at unbeatable prices every Wednesday. Join us at Salud for a pizza feast and treat your taste buds to a symphony of deliciousness!



Every Wednesday, from January 2024

Salud, No.76 Fenghuang North Road, Huadu

GF's CNY Games and Social Night



CNY Games & Social Night featuring welcome drinks, fun CNY games, and prizes for winners, and everyone can bring their own board games!



February 2, 2024

8 PINTS, 06 3/F, No.101, Wuyangtian Street, Siyouxin Road, Yuexiu

Music

Hamdi @42Pieces

Hamdi has attracted countless enthusiasm among audiences in North America, Europe, and Australia with his exciting DJ performance, and now he is preparing to ignite Guangzhou with his iconic high-energy performance. Experience the magic that Hamdi brings his unparalleled passion to Beijing. Don't miss it!



January 27, from 11pm

SD Livehouse, Building No.7, Huacheng Wangshi Creative Area, No.132 Gongye Dadao Bei, Haizhu

New Year Concert



In the vast river of art history, Picasso, with his unique perspective and unparalleled creativity, emerged as the father of modern art. Beyond his immortal creations with a paintbrush, he harbored a distinct passion for music. Let's embark on a musical journey, sailing through the artistic sea of Picasso.



January 27, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Wandering Among Cities VOL3.0



To capture the transient vitality of life, let's collectively inaugurate the first Live House of 2024, where the song of flowers and poetry will resonate in the winter night.



January 28, 2024

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

The Hormones



At the dawn of 2024, The Hormones embark on a journey of renewal. Emerging from the shadows of halted plans and silent echoes, they navigate the uncertainties with newfound clarity. The once blocked path now opens to a fresh start. As they set sail on a national tour, The Hormones embrace the unknown, echoing their voices louder than ever.



January 28, 2024

SD Livehouse, Building No.7, Huacheng Wangshi Creative Area, No.132 Gongye Dadao Bei, Haizhu

Arts

Picasso once said, "I have been learning to draw like a child all my life!"

Teenagers and children naturally have the purest sense of art, the sharpest tentacles, and the richest imagination. At the same time, they are also in the stage of personality and aesthetic development and shaping. Are you still struggling with how to provide aesthetic enlightenment for children? Magic Night will give you the answer. Look Art Museum provides a fun and beautiful art space for teenagers and children.



Until January 26, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Lifestyle

Australia Day Themed Family Day 2024

Australia Day is Australia's official national day. Our celebration event starts on Saturday morning when all guests can enjoy premium Australian food and free-flow Australian Wine & Soft Drinks. In addition to a traditional barbecue, we have also prepared some sports & games to help our guests experience more Australian culture and meet people from diverse backgrounds.



January 27, 11am - 4pm

DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Road, Yuexiu

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: