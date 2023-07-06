Travel Gossip: Summer Strike Disruptions in Europe

As summer travel picks up across Europe, holidaymakers should brace for potential disruptions due to ongoing strikes in various countries.

While there's good news regarding the cancellation of strikes at Heathrow Airport in the UK, travelers heading to other European countries need to stay vigilant about their travel plans.

Airport Strikes

In the UK, those with accessibility needs in Scotland might face challenges, as workers at Glasgow Airport who assist passengers with mobility issues and wheelchair users plan to walk out for 24 hours on July 6 and 11.

In France, Air Traffic Controllers recently concluded a 34-hour strike that ended on June 30. However, further walkouts are possible due to an ongoing protest against the government's plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Travelers are advised to check for last-minute announcements before their journey.

Italy is also facing disruptions as ground staff at several airports – including Florence, Milan, and Rome – will walk out on July 7. Additionally, Air Traffic Controllers are set to strike for 24 hours on July 15, which may lead to further travel complications.

Spain experienced strikes by Air Europa pilots from June 19 to July 2, and there is a possibility of future strikes.

Rail Strikes

in the UK, members of the RMT Union are planning to walk out on three different dates in July, affecting 14 train operators. These dates are July 20, 22, and 29. Furthermore, train drivers from the Aslef Union will observe an overtime ban from July 3 to 8.

Italy will also experience a nationwide public transport staff strike on July 7, likely affecting train, ferry, and metro services across the country.

France has not announced any further rail strikes at this time, but travelers should remain alert as strikes may be announced with short notice.

In Germany, the lack of agreement between train companies and the EVG union may result in further walkouts this summer.

Before booking your European holiday, it's crucial to stay informed about potential strike disruptions. Keep an eye on the latest entry policies of your destination country and check for updates with your airline to avoid any last-minute surprises.

[Cover Image by Billy Jiang/That's]

