Travel Gossip: Indonesia Halts Visa-Free Policy

By Billy Jiang, July 4, 2023

Indonesia, a hot summer destination in Asia, has a surprise for travelers—its visa-free visits policy for 159 countries is on hold! 

What's the Buzz?

On June 17, according to the Bali Times report, the Minister of Law and Human Rights of Indonesia, Yasonna Laoly, decided to temporarily halt the visa-free visits policy (BVK) for 159 countries.

The Minister's decree aims to address worries about public order disruptions and potential disease transmission from countries not certified as disease-free by the World Health Organization (WHO).

What Now?

_20230704161950.jpg


Weibo reply from the Consulate General of Indonesia in Guangzhou regarding the change of visa policy. Snapshot by That's

According to the Consulate General of Indonesia in Guangzhou, the visa-free visits policy has now been replaced with a VoA (Visa on Arrival) system for eligible countries. 

Travelers from 92 countries and regions can either apply in advance for an eVoA (e-Visa on Arrival) or pay for a Visa on Arrival upon entry, with a fee of IR500,000.

The Big Picture

Indonesia has been focusing on high-value tourism and tackling antisocial behavior in popular tourist spots, along with addressing recent incidents affecting tourism, such as the unfortunate deaths of two Chinese citizens in Bali.

READ MORE: Bali Police: Death of 2 Chinese Nationals was 'Murder-Suicide'

What impact this visa policy change will have on Indonesia's popularity as a summer destination is yet to be seen. Let's wait and watch!

Before booking your holiday, it's essential to check and stay updated on the entry policy of your destination country. Make sure to verify the latest changes with your airline to avoid any last-minute surprises.

READ MORE: 20 Countries That Still Have COVID Travel Restrictions

Are you planning a summer trip to Indonesia? Let us know how this change might affect your holiday plans in the comments below. Follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA, for more travel updates and news.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

