  1. home
  2. Articles

Hong Kong & Chengdu Now Connected by High-Speed Rail

By Ned Kelly, July 4, 2023

0 0

China's infrastructure expansion continues at its astonishing pace with the launch of a direct high-speed train service between Chengdu and Hong Kong.

The journey from the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province takes around 10 hours, and makes 10 other stops, including the scenic tourist city of Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, before arriving at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station.

The service was launched on Saturday, July 1, marking the 26th anniversary of Britain's handover of Hong Kong back to China.

READ MORE: This Day in History: British Handover Hong Kong to China

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station became fully operational back in 2018. The station operates under a policy known as ‘one place, two checks’ – meaning those who arrive via train from the Chinese mainland effectively cross the border into Hong Kong at the station, and vice versa.

Train services between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, as was most cross-border travel.

It is now back operating as normal, with the Chengdu service joining Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha, Kunming, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Xiamen and Nanning in having a direct high-speed train service to Hong Kong.

To see a full list of services, including all their stops, click the link below.

READ MORE: THESE Cities in China Now Have Direct Trains to Hong Kong

[Cover image via Pixabay]

more news

Virgin Halts London-Hong Kong Service After 30 Years

Virgin Halts London-Hong Kong Service After 30 Years

British airline cited "operational complexities" due to the closure of Russian airspace.

Zero Cases in SH, Hong Kong, Japan & Taiwan Ease Restrictions

Zero Cases in SH, Hong Kong, Japan & Taiwan Ease Restrictions

And so it drags on...

Hong Kong Shuts Isolation Hotels, Implements 0+3 Policy

Hong Kong Shuts Isolation Hotels, Implements 0+3 Policy

Big news for the SAR!

Hong Kong To Scrap Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals?

Hong Kong leader John Lee says changes are afoot!

13 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Hong Kong

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Monkeypox in Hong Kong: 21-Day Quarantine for Close Contacts?

The Special Administrative Region's first case was reported on September 6.

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

Another step towards opening the border between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland?

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

The long spell of wet weather that swept over Guangdong earlier this month is set to make a dramatic comeback.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

TDIH: Andrew Bull's Hong Kong Handover Party of 1997

TDIH: Chiang Yee – Artist, Writer & Silent Traveller

Overseas Tourists Enjoy Trips to China with Alipay+ and Alipay

Man in North China Kills Wife by Repeatedly Running Her Over

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Hong Kong & Chengdu Now Connected by High-Speed Rail

Hong Kong & Chengdu Now Connected by High-Speed Rail

What's New What's Next: July 2023

What's New What's Next: July 2023

Coming Soon! The 31st East China Fair 2023 Shanghai

Coming Soon! The 31st East China Fair 2023 Shanghai

Beijing Heatwave: More 40+ Temperatures To Come

Beijing Heatwave: More 40+ Temperatures To Come

Why Summer is the Perfect Time for Orthodontics Treatment

Why Summer is the Perfect Time for Orthodontics Treatment

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives