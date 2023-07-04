Hong Kong & Chengdu Now Connected by High-Speed Rail

China's infrastructure expansion continues at its astonishing pace with the launch of a direct high-speed train service between Chengdu and Hong Kong.

The journey from the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province takes around 10 hours, and makes 10 other stops, including the scenic tourist city of Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, before arriving at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station.

The service was launched on Saturday, July 1, marking the 26th anniversary of Britain's handover of Hong Kong back to China.



READ MORE: This Day in History: British Handover Hong Kong to China

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station became fully operational back in 2018. The station operates under a policy known as ‘one place, two checks’ – meaning those who arrive via train from the Chinese mainland effectively cross the border into Hong Kong at the station, and vice versa.

Train services between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, as was most cross-border travel.

It is now back operating as normal, with the Chengdu service joining Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha, Kunming, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Xiamen and Nanning in having a direct high-speed train service to Hong Kong.

To see a full list of services, including all their stops, click the link below.

READ MORE: THESE Cities in China Now Have Direct Trains to Hong Kong

[Cover image via Pixabay]