THESE Cities in China Now Have Direct Trains to Hong Kong

Traveling between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland is about to get even easier!
According to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., high-speed rail routes between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and a number of cities on the Chinese mainland will operate as normal from April 1, 2023 onwards, reports Guangming Daily.
Routes between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and a number of destinations in Guangdong province are already operating as normal.
Here’s a full list of routes.
Routes Already In Operation (Guangdong Province Only)
Guangzhou South-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 1 hours, 6 minutes
Stops at: Humen, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Guangzhou East-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 1 hours, 42 minutes
Stops at: Dongguan, Dongguan South, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Shenzhen North-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 24 minutes
Stops at: Futian, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Futian-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 14 minutes
Stops at: Hong Kong West Kowloon
Chaoshan-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 2 hours, 30 minutes
Stops at: Puning, Lufeng, Shanwei, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Shantou-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 2 hours, 53 minutes
Stops at: Chaoshan, Puning, Lufeng, Huizhou South, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Zhaoqing East-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 1 hours, 59 minutes
Stops at: Sanshui South, Foshan West, Guangzhou South, Qingsheng, Guangmingcheng, Shenzhen North, Futian, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Routes Scheduled to Operate as Normal from April 1, 2023 Onwards (Tickets Available as of Press Time)
Changsha South-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 3 hours, 45 minutes
Stops at: Zhuzhou West, Hengshan West, Chenzhou West, Shaoguan, Guangzhou South, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Beijing West-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 8 hours, 31 minutes
Stops at: Shijiazhuang, Zhengzhou East, Wuhan, Changsha South, Guangzhou South, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Kunming South-Hong Kong West Kowloon (from April 2)
Journey time: 8 hours, 40 minutes
Stops at: Guiyang North, Guilin West, Guangzhou South, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Shanghai Hongqiao-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 7 hours, 56 minutes
Stops at: Hangzhou East, Jinhua, Shangrao, Nanchang West, Ganzhou West, Huizhou North, Dongguan South, Guangmingcheng, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Tianjin West-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 10 hours, 39 minutes
Stops at: Shengfang, Baiyangdian, Shijiazhuang, Handan East, Zhengzhou East, Wuhan, Yueyang East, Changsha South, Hengyang East, Guangzhou South, Shenzhen North, Futian, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Chongqing West-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 8 hours, 46 minutes
Stops at: Zunyi, Guiyang East, Guilin West, Zhaoqing East, Guangzhou South, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Nanning East-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 4 hours
Stops at: Wuzhou South, Foshan West, Guangzhou South, Shenzhen North, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Fuzhou-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 5 hours, 18 minutes
Stops at: Putian, Quanzhou, Xiamen North, Chaoshan, Puning, Lufeng, Huizhou South, Shenzhen North, Futian, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Xiamen-Hong Kong West Kowloon
Journey time: 4 hours, 14 minutes
Stops at: Zhangzhou, Yunxiao, Chaoshan, Puning, Lufeng, Huizhou South, Shenzhen Pingshan, Shenzhen North, Futian, Hong Kong West Kowloon
Hong Kong West Kowloon Station became fully operational in September, 2018. The station operates under a policy known as ‘one place two checks,’ meaning those who arrive via train from the Chinese mainland effectively cross the border into Hong Kong at the station, and vice versa. Authorities from the Chinese mainland have jurisdiction within part of the station.
The crossing point between Chinese mainland and Hong Kong customs in Hong Kong West Kowloon Station
Hong Kong West Kowloon Station
Inside Hong Kong West Kowloon Station
Train services between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, as was most cross-border travel.
Hong Kong can likely expect a big tourism boost from the Chinese mainland and elsewhere now that cross-border travel is essentially back to ‘normal.’
The city’s airport already saw more than 2 million passengers in January of this year.
