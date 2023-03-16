40 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Featured Event

NO ROCKSTARS @ WOOBAR, W Shanghai



NO ROCKSTARS at W Shanghai - The Bund is officially back on March 18!

They are welcoming the spring season by throwing a mind-blowing get-together at the beloved WOOBAR.

The fifth installment of the legendary NO ROCKSTARS night will be featuring not one, but two international DJs performing from a soon-to-be iconic golden booth. Join them on a sonic journey through space and time.

This is where it all starts, so you definitely don’t want to miss out. Scan the QR code on the poster above to book your tickets now for an epic Saturday night, and dance the night away together in pure W style!



Sat Mar 18, 9pm-Late; RMB158-198, includes one drink.

WOOBAR, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu 旅顺路66号.

Until Sunday

DRiNK Street @ Shanghai Centre Plaza

After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, DRiNK Street is back, running through Sunday, March 19 in the Shanghai Centre Plaza, from 5-10pm on weekdays and 3-10pm on the weekend, with free entrance for all!

Yup, you read that right, FREE!

Here’s what you can expect...

Drinks

A Jameson van for Jameson mixed drinks and a booth for Jameson cocktails

A Kahlua and Absolut station for espressotini and other great drinks

A Beefeater booth for your typical British G&Ts and other gin cocktails

A Luxardo bar to enjoy some Italian classics

A Sinodrink for Italian wines and drinks

A Bombay bar serving up G&Ts and more great gin cocktails

A Bacardi station working with EPIC to serve up awesome drinks from their 50 Best Bar team

An easy mix bar with Bacardi brands for DIY mixed drinks at affordable prices

A Cages beer bar

A Proof & Co. plus Peddlers bar serving Chinese gin drinks

A Portman Ritz Carlton booth for more cocktails

And more!



Food

A Cages stand for elevated pub grub

A Beef & Liberty booth for burgers

A Ladureé stand for French fare

A Shanghai Centre booth for partner outlets

And more!



In addition to the great drinks from many top brands and bartenders, and the delicious food, there will also be excellent wines from Pudao Wine, fun games by Cages – like giant Jenga, corn hole and beer pong – funky music by JZ Music, and an eclectic mix of people – making it a step up from the previous DRiNK streets in 2020 and 2021.

Wed-Sun Mar 15-19, 5-10pm weekdays, 3-10pm on the weekend.

Shanghai Centre Plaza, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

22% Off @ Xouk by Azul Pudong



To celebrate its opening east of the river, Xouk by Azul in Pudong is offering 22% off on all food items until Sunday, March 19. Check out their new venue and enjoy a great deal. Win-win.

Until Mar 19, 11am-10pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu 82号 潍坊西路.

Friday



四个老外 @ Celia Academy



Over the past couple of months, we've all attended way too many farewells, and still more to go. Shanghai has always been like that: old friends leaving, and new friends arriving.

But these four are still here, bouncing in between beats of indie dance, organic house, and melodic techno, they're gonna lead you from deep night shake to the sunrise groove. Launch of the new concept 四个老外 Friday night at Celia academy, the one not to be missed



Fri Mar 17, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Tributes: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be getting into the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Mar 17, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Tom William @ La Mezcaleria



Enjoy a mix of mezcal at and music at La Mezcaleria this Friday night, where DJ Tom William will be on site to bring you original vinyl music.

Fri Mar 17, 10pm-1am; Free.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Discoteka @ Yugo Bar



This week's Friday party at Yugo Bar is a Discoteka: 90s and 00s House Classics special. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Mar 17, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday



Around the World @ La Suite



Do you have travel fever? This weekend, travel around the world at La Suite. Prepare for a night of global adventure, fun and excitement. Fasten your seatbelts and off we go! Free entry, drinks and canapés before 11pm.

Fri & Sat Mar 17 & 18, 10pm-Late.



La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



The Power of the Breathwork Workshop @ Limestyle Wellness Center

Learn about the science behind breathwork, the healing power of the breath, and top breathing techniques to reduce stress, anxiety, and insomnia and to regain clarity, calmness and energy. This two-hour workshop is meant to empower, educate and inspire all those who attend. You will learn accessible tools to use every day. Beginners welcome.

Sat Mar 18, 1.30-4pm, RMB348 before Mar 10, RMB388 after Mar 10.

Limestyle Wellness Center, Minhang, #706, 7/F, Bldg 2, Blvd 280 Hongjing Lu, 虹井路280弄2号楼7楼706号.

Travel with Allelique @ BoCa

Allelique Skincare is launching a new concept of entertainment events, Travel with Allelique, and their first destination is Latin America and BoCa Latin Flavors Restaurant.

From 3pm this Saturday, March 18, expect special drinks and delicious Latin finger food, as well as two Latin dance classes by Alidance Academy for a fully Latin-immersive experience.

To add to the fun, they have many gifts which will be raffled during the duration of the event!

Simply scan the QR code on the flyer to get you ticket now...

Sat Mar 18, from 3pm; RMB198 or RMB328 with two hours of free flow.

BoCa, 595 Wuding Lu, by Xikang Lu 地址 武定路595号，近西康路.

Musical Theatre Highlights @ Geneva

Enjoy Musical Theatre Highlights performed by iStage students this Saturday evening at Geneva.

Sat Mar 18, 6.30pm.



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Red Box The Roaring 20s @ The Pearl



The Pearl hosts a special Red Box 1920s theme Broadway show Saturday dinner time 7-9pm. It’s also a special celebration for Red Box producer Dania’s, birthday!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 11, 6pm doors, 7-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.



The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Moonglow Bunny Romp + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Post the Red Box 1920s theme Broadway show, The Pearl welcomes back the Moonglow Burlesque team from Beijing. It’s been over a year since they hit town, and their Bunnies are ready to romp, with a fun, flirty show full of burlesque beauties!

Not enough for you? The Pearl Red Stars will be performing their ever-popular British Invasion concert.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 11, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Every Sat, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

Jungle Paradise @ La Barra



Enter a wild and immersive Jungle Paradise complete with lush foliage and exotic creatures, where the sound of house music rules the night! DJ lineup is Voodoo Karma and Tom William.



Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat Mar 18, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Autobahn @ Celia Academy



Autobahn, a relentless route ahead. Illuminating lanes of pulsing progressive house, lined with synth-heavy indie dance and sharp curves of melodic techno. Created by music lovers for music lovers.

Celia invites you to join them for a ride beyond your everyday DiDi express. Close your eyes and surrender, let their DJs accelerate your mind through a rhythmic journey where there are no limits

There is no limitation or destination. The road is ours – let’s drive.



Sat Mar 18, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Mar 11, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday & Sunday

Weekend Market @ Laowaijie

JS Markets takes their traveling pop-up market to Laowaijie this weekend. Browse through the wide selection of handcrafts and lifestyle goods and graze through international street foods from German sausages to Vietnamese spring rolls.



Akeksei the clown/magician will be making a special appearance on Saturday, while there is live music from Ricky Zo.

Sat Mar 18-19, 11am-8pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Sunday

UFC 286 @ Cages Jing'an



Should this count as a Sunday event or a late Saturday night event? We've gone for Sunday, but you can either stay up for it Saturday or get up very early Sunday.

It's UFC 286, with the prelim from 1am and the main card from 5am, with the big one being welterweight title bout Edwards vs Usman.

Cages will be open all night, with food (and drinks, of course) available throughout.

Sun Mar 19, from 1am.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages

It's all happening at Cages this Sunday, where you can also enjoy your favorite Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas (at both Cages, Jing'an and Huangpu!).

They offer the classics: Meat Lover, Pepperoni Madness, Chicken Parmesan and Vegetarian as well as a monthly special.

There is limited availability, and all pies must be pre-ordered, so place your order by scanning your preferred QR above now!

Sun Mar 19, 10am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Gypsy Jazz @ Cotton's



Enjoy an afternoon of gypsy jazz in the spring afternoon sun this Sunday in the beautiful Cotton's garden.

Sun Mar 19, 1-4pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Monday

Monday Night Games @ Lounge by Topgolf

Every Monday, enjoy a whole night of gaming at Lounge by Topgolf for just one hour rental fee. What's not to love?

Every Mon, from 7pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Tuesday



We Love Sitcoms Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Sitcoms Quiz. From Friends to Frasier to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, it's all things funny this Tuesday.

Entry is absolutely free, and are great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Mar 14, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Shishaaah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's movies are Russian Ark at 8pm and From Russia with Love at 10pm.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday

Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Mar 22, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.



Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; RMB48, includes one drink.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Thursday



RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl

One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Mar 23, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar

Get ready for the ultimate comedy challenge! Yugo Bar invite you to take the stage and show off your comedic chops at their comedy night.

You'll have 60 seconds to impress the audience with your best jokes, one-liners, and stories. But the fun doesn't stop there; after your set, you'll have another shot at being funny in a hilarious and entertaining interview with their senior comedians.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time performer, this is your chance to showcase your talents in front of a live audience.



So come on out and join Yugo for a night of laughter, camaraderie, and good times. Who knows, you might even discover your inner comedian and become the next big thing in comedy.

Scan the QR codes on the posters above to book your... or sign up for a shot at performing!

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Mar 23, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Looking Ahead



Apr 15: Chi Fan for Charity Shanghai

One of the most significant city-wide charity events, Chi Fan For Charity is back!



On April 15, some of the most popular restaurants in the city, including Bombana, Mr. & Mrs. Bund, New Wave by Da Vittorio, Frasca, Genesis Restaurant, ØSP and Bonica, are joining hands for the annual charity event.

The event also gathers the city’s most well-known personalities to be table hosts, who each invite nine friends to book seats at their tables.

After dinner, all guests and supporters will get exclusive access to the After Party, where they will dance and win raffle prizes.

This innovative twist on the standard dining concept makes CCFC night the talk around the city.



Founded in 2009, CFFC has organized events in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Hong Kong in the past 14 years, raising over RMB8 million support 30+ charities and people in need.

