5 Dead & 13 Injured in Guangzhou Road Incident

Five people were killed and 13 others wounded on Wednesday, January 11, following a car crashing into a crowd of people in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, CGTN reports.

The driver, a 22-year-old male from Jieyang, Guangdong province, is now in police custody and the cause of the incident is under investigation, according to local authorities.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media show a black BMW crashing into people crossing the road outside the Grandview Mall in the city’s Tianhe district.

"He deliberately drove into the people who were waiting for the traffic light. He rammed the car into them maliciously. After that, he made a U-turn and hit people again," an eyewitness told local outlet Hongxin News, as quoted by the BBC.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]

