  1. home
  2. Articles

Driver Found Responsible for Bus Crash Killing 21 in China

By Barnaby Lofton, July 13, 2020

0 0

A bus driver was found responsible for the tragic crash in Southwest China’s Guizhou province that left 21 dead – including the driver – and 15 injured last week. The incident occurred on the first day of the gaokao, with 12 students on the bus following the morning session of the exam. Among the 12 students, five were killed in the crash.

A police investigation concluded that the driver was drunk driving and intentionally crashed into a reservoir on July 7. The driver, a 52-year-old surnamed Zhang, was said to be “venting his anger over the demolition of his house” when he drove the bus across a six-lane road and into the water. Global Times reports that the house was demolished as part of a local urban renovation project dating back to 2016. Last month, Zhang was set to receive RMB72,000 in compensation, however he never claimed the money. He was also denied a public rental house after applying, according to police. Global Times notes that Zhang was divorced in 2016, and at one point contacted a government service to voice his discontent over the demolition of his house before being granted a new one.

On the day of the incident, Zhang had brought baijiu on the bus, hiding the potent liquor in his beverage bottle. Prior to crashing the bus, Zhang called his girlfriend to say he was “disgusted with life.”

Police said no one interfered with his driving at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: Guizhou Bus Crashes into Reservoir, 21 Confirmed Dead

[Cover image via @央视新闻/Weibo]

Guizhou Bus students

more news

Guizhou Bus Crashes into Reservoir, 21 Confirmed Dead

Guizhou Bus Crashes into Reservoir, 21 Confirmed Dead

The city’s No. 2 bus veered across a six-lane road before breaking a guardrail and plunging into the water.

Beijing Schools Use Smart-Bands to Track Students' Temperatures

Beijing Schools Use Smart-Bands to Track Students' Temperatures

As more students return to the classroom, schools are developing technology to check for COVID-19 symptoms.

Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai Students Will Now Take Classes on TV Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Instead of attending school in person, students will watch classes which will be broadcast on 12 cable TV channels – one for each grade.

Can Chinese Students Really Read 100,000 Words in 5 Minutes?

The method helps 'develop children's ability to resonate with the cosmos.'

WATCH: Chinese Students Use Bizarre Hand Technique at Math Competition

Students using the novel counting technique were said to be able to achieve high scores.

2 Students Killed in E-Bike Accidents on First School Day in Shenzhen

Two separate, unfortunate cases of students riding on the back of electric bikes.

Guangzhou Distributes Location-Tracking Watches to Students

The location-detecting technology is reportedly accurate up to 10 meters.

This New TV Drama About Chinese Students in the US is Crazy Bad

Chinese Drama 'Over the Sea I Come to You' has drawn a strong backlash from netizens.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

QUIZ: Could You Pass the Gaokao?

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Driver Found Responsible for Bus Crash Killing 21 in China

Driver Found Responsible for Bus Crash Killing 21 in China

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Beijing)

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Shanghai)

We're Hiring: Digital Editor (Shanghai)

David Sun Shares How Chinese Hotels Adapted at Height of COVID-19

David Sun Shares How Chinese Hotels Adapted at Height of COVID-19

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.