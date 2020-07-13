Driver Found Responsible for Bus Crash Killing 21 in China

A bus driver was found responsible for the tragic crash in Southwest China’s Guizhou province that left 21 dead – including the driver – and 15 injured last week. The incident occurred on the first day of the gaokao, with 12 students on the bus following the morning session of the exam. Among the 12 students, five were killed in the crash.

A police investigation concluded that the driver was drunk driving and intentionally crashed into a reservoir on July 7. The driver, a 52-year-old surnamed Zhang, was said to be “venting his anger over the demolition of his house” when he drove the bus across a six-lane road and into the water. Global Times reports that the house was demolished as part of a local urban renovation project dating back to 2016. Last month, Zhang was set to receive RMB72,000 in compensation, however he never claimed the money. He was also denied a public rental house after applying, according to police. Global Times notes that Zhang was divorced in 2016, and at one point contacted a government service to voice his discontent over the demolition of his house before being granted a new one.

On the day of the incident, Zhang had brought baijiu on the bus, hiding the potent liquor in his beverage bottle. Prior to crashing the bus, Zhang called his girlfriend to say he was “disgusted with life.”

Police said no one interfered with his driving at the time of the crash.

[Cover image via @央视新闻/Weibo]