How to Get 51 Days Off Work, Including Four Full Weeks in 2023

One of the best things about living in China is the long public holidays for Spring Festival and National Week. One of the worst things about living in the Middle Kingdom? Adjusted working days around the holidays which can lead to us working seven consecutive days in a row.

However, if you play your annual leave cards right, it is possible to enjoy 51 paid days off in 2023, including weekends.

Disclaimer: This only works if you have 15 days of annual leave per year. Those with less will have to adjust accordingly.

As for the teachers reading this, we know your annual leave allowance isn’t that great but we also know about your long winter and summer holidays. So, stop complaining!

The first thing you want to do is book off those adjusted working days on Saturday, January 28, Sunday, January 29, Sunday, April 23, Saturday, May 6, Sunday, June 25, Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

I know it looks like a lot (it’s almost half of your annual leave) but it does give you nine days off at the end of January and 10 (yes, ten!!) days off in a row for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Week (Golden Week) at the beginning of October.

The next step is all about long weekends, starting with Tomb Sweeping Festival, which falls on Wednesday, April 5. Simply book off Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 to enjoy a 5-day weekend. BOSH.

Nine days of annual leave down, only six to go.

The Star Wars fans among you will enjoy the next one. Booking annual leave on Star Wars Day, May 4 (May the fourth be with you) and May 5 - alongside that adjusted working day you booked off on May 6 - enables you to enjoy nine days off (including weekends) around the Labor Day holiday from April 29 to May 3.

With four days left and just one public holiday remaining, make sure you book Monday, June 19 to Wednesday, June 21 off followed by Monday, June 26 to enjoy eight days off during Dragon Boat Festival.

In summary, with 15 days of annual per year you can enjoy 51 days off, including a nine day break during Spring Festival, 10 days off over the combined Autumn Festival and National Week holidays, nine days off Labor Day and eight days for the Dragon Boat festival. There is also a cheeky 5-day weekend at the beginning of April.

You can thank us later.

[Cover image via Flickr]