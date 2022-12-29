35 New Year's Eve Events (& More!) This Week in Shanghai

First up, New Year's Eve...

POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar

What better way to ring in the New Year than a countdown party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at Three on The Bund's POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar!

This year's theme, Fill Your World With Wonder, is all about new beginnings, shaking off the craziness of 2022 and welcoming in a bolder, better, brighter 2023!

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2023 on POP's glamorous terrace.



Presale tickets are just RMB500, which includes a glass of Perrier Jouët champagne and access to live shows, as well as makeup and photography services. Tickets at the door will go for RMB600, so it is well worth snapping yours up now.

Champagne table packages are also available, but make sure to make your reservation in advance by calling 6321 0909 to secure your spot today.

Presale before December 31: RMB500 per person

At the Door: RMB600 per person

Ticket includes:

One Glass of Perrier Jouët Champagne

Live Photo Service

Makeup Service



DJ Live Dance Show and Party Parade

Those presale tickets are limited though so scan the QR below to make sure to reserve your spot ahead of time!

POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

Three on the Bund New Year's Eve Dinner Options

Before you get your party on at POP, Three on the Bund has got you covered on the food front, with New Year's Eve dinners available at Jean Georges, Mercato, Canton Table and POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar.

Each venue is offering a curated and distinct menu so you can treat yourself to whatever your heart desires. Scan the QR code below for more information and to reserve your spot.

Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

The Pearl

After a year of lockdowns, closed borders and mass confusion, we have earned the right to party our asses off. And there can only be one choice as the gold standard in entertainment. At The Pearl, you are guaranteed a golden time with comedy, live music and high-flying aerialists under the big top known as The Pearl.

Come celebrate New Year’s like no other as The Pearl rings in 2023. There will be a gold Cocosanti to issue in the merriment, while joining Cocosanti onstage will be golden hits from The Pearl’s most celebrated shows.

Adding to the excitement, the audience will be graced by the very talented singer/musician Dave Stone.



That’s not all, they will have some surprises they don’t want to announce yet!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 31, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB388 presale, RMB488 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

The Long Bar, Waldorf Astoria

Suit up or put your party heels on and bid 2022 goodbye in a glamourous Fill your World with Wonder Countdown Party.

Free flow of Perrier Jouet Champagne Blason Rose and Grand Brut, house wine, beer, juice and soft drinks.

Be entertained by the Long Bar’s resident band, and party all night long with a DJ, stilt walker and dance performances.



Sat Dec 31, 9pm-Midnight; RMB1,188 early bird, RMB1,388 at the door.

The Long Bar, Waldorf Astoria, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路.

W Shanghai



It's all going on at the W Shanghai:

New Year’s Eve Dinner @ The Kitchen Table

New Year’s Eve Dinner @YEN

New Year’s Eve Countdown Party @WOOBAR

New Year’s Day Brunch @The Kitchen Table

New Year’s Day YEN CHA Brunch @YEN

Scan the QR on the poster above to find out all the funky details.

W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路.

Cotton's



It's a bittersweet NYE at Cotton's Anting Lu – having opened on December 31, 2005, and been open for 17 years (6,205 days!) after this weekend's party they will close their doors for the very last time.

Over to Cotton herself:

We had the most amazing 17 years at Anting Lu and we thank you for all our wonderful memories, friendship and loyalty. We have have held countless celebrations and events, from Birthday’s, weddings, farewells, charity and corporate events and wild dress up parties, and when the police have to be called five times you know it’s a good one. Our live music brunches was also a massive hit over the years. We have made so many lifelong friends and have served 1,241,000 plus guests over the years, and now we have to say goodbye to Anting Lu. We hold so many amazing memories of our time together in Anting Lu and we invite you to come and join us on our very last night 'New Years Eve.' This New Year's Eve, I would like to raise a toast to you, my dearest friends as we end one chapter in our hearts and lives and write a new one in 2023.

Sat Dec 31, from 6pm.

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Tacolicious

It's a Pajama-Rama Party at Tacolicious, with free flow drinks from 10pm-1am for RMB300 and a cash prize for the best nightwear.

Tacolicious is also serving a RMB298 NYE set menu from 6pm. You can check that out above.

Sat Dec 31, from 6pm.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Colca

It's all happening at Colca, with dinner and free flow followed by a big party all priced at just RMB750. The dinner is very nearly booked out thought, so scan the QR above to reserve your spot now.

And if you need any more tempting, check out the menu below...

Sat Dec 31, 8pm-3am.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉路

Bhacus



Chef Mandy from Azul group's new restaurant, Bhacus, has created a delicious 5-course New Year's Eve dinner priced at RMB688 per person.

Sat Dec 31, from 5.30pm; RMB688.

Bhacus, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 徐家汇吴兴路277号, 2楼.

La Barra



La Barra will host a Moulin Rouge-themed New Year's Eve Soiree, so get your Cabaret Glamour Chic gladrags on and head on down.

And beforehand...

And why not get yourself in the mood with a set menu for two or four at Bonica. Scan the QR on the poster above to check out the menus on offer.

Sat Dec 31, dinner from 5.30pm, party 9pm-Late.

La Barra & Bonica, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Cuivre

A five-course French feast is on offer at Cuivre, with all the good stuff – caviar, scallops, foie gras, lobster, roast beef and chocolate to finish! Check out the full menu above.



Sat Dec 31, from 5.30pm; RMB588.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Azul

Chef Owen at Azul has created some amazing dishes for NYE, so come and experience Azul's festive menu for just RMB298 per person, with the options of 3-hours free flow at RMB200.

Sat Dec 31, from 5.30pm; RMB298.

Azul, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Yugo Grill



It's music from ZIKO at Yugo Grill, who have just expanded into the venue next door, meaning a bigger and better Yugo party than ever before.

That kicks off from 10pm with a ticket and two drinks RMB100 presale and RMB200 on the door.



And beforehand...

Enjoy the above lunch menu for two people for RMB498. Or...

... the above dinner menu for six people for RMB998.

Sat Dec 31, lunch 12-5pm, dinner 6-10.30pm, party from 10pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The Boiling Crab



Head on down to the Blind Crab this NYE to get your hands messy diving into a seafood feast, priced at just RMB198 for two!

Sat Dec 31, all day.

The Boiling Crab, 9 Jinan Lu, 9th Mall, Unit 103, by Shunchang Lu 济南路9号九号商场103单元1楼，近顺昌路.

Bambino



Ring in the sweet New Year with alllll the prosecco Lucky Lasagna's famous homemade tiramisu. Expect only positively negative vibes at Bambino.

Sat Dec 31, 5pm-Late; Free entry.

Bambino, 600 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Xinzha Lu 陕西北路600号，近新闸路.

Dada Bar



This NYE, Dada is a spaceship swerving through outer space and playing music for all new alien homies. What music? Their favorite tracks from 2022, but also all their favorite music ever. Everything from Madonna and Talking Heads to hip-hop and R&B, club bangers from Chicago, Detroit, Shanghai, and beyond, Three 6 Mafia and other crunk shit, Italo disco, city pop, bloghaus, and Prince. Underground music. Pop music. Internet music. Brand new music. Well-aged music. Just some god damn human music, for you and those aliens to enjoy.

Sat Dec 31, from 9pm; RMB60-80.

Dada Bar, 1303 Yanan Xi Lu, by Anxi Lu 延安西路1303号近安西路.

BFC Christmas Market

To welcome 2023, BFC isd hosting an immersive New Year’s Eve party.

BFC Christmas Market have a very special day lined up for New Years Eve, with live music, parties, light shows, food from around the world available and a merry-go-round.

BFC Rink on the Bund is a 300 square meter open air ice skating rink for the city's sport lover to enjoy – running through February 26, 2023.

On New Year's Day, BFC will invite the local famous Jazz singer Aki and Isabelle from band PGP to perform a special Jazz show together. Meanwhile, the DJ EDM music party will also ignite the atmosphere.

Sat Dec 31, 10am-10pm.



BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, near Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

The Bull & Claw







The Bull & Claw is putting on some very special food and drink offers so you can see in the New Year in style. Check 'em all out on the menu above..

Sat Dec 31, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

El Santo

NYE at El Santo sees drinks at RMB30 from 5-7pm, tacos RMB20 from 7-8pm and VIP table deals on offer. Adios 2022 and viva 2023!

Sat Dec 31, from 5pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

And the best of the rest...

Thursday

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl

One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Every Thu, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and a testing of the ol' gray matter and win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl

A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink, with doors at 9pm and the show starting at 9.30pm.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Dec 29, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thursday-Sunday

Christkindlmarkt @ The Central



Taking place in a wonderful historic Bund venue with a 25 meter high glass ceiling, the famous Christkindlmarkt Shanghai will see authentic German sausages by Zeitgeist, Chilean style churrascos by La Picá Chilena, tasty tacos by Tacolicious, burgers by Yugo Grill, French fries by Royal Patat and much much more!

To stay warm, enjoy hot mulled wine or fruit punch, warm apple cider, traditional eggnog, hot chocolate, beer and more.

For your sweet tooth, they have freshly roasted cinnamon almonds by Nussmeister, Papito’s pancakes, delicious cakes from Dutch Pie, chocolates and German pastries by Bahlsen, ice cream by Mövenpick and more to choose from!

Last but not least let’s not forget all the great craft vendors to get your Christmas presents from! You can choose from beautiful handmade candles, scents, cashmere scarves, eco-friendly products, Christmas ornaments and decoration, jewelry, carpets and much more…

Every Thu & Fri, 4-10pm & Sat & Sun, 12-10pm until Jan 2.

The Central, 137 Jiujiang Rd, by Fujian Zhong Lu 南京东路137号, 近福建中路.

Friday

Simple Drinks Year-End Party @ Mikkeller Tasting Room

Simple Drinks is inviting all their friends to join its annual Year-End Party this Friday, December 30, at Mikkeller Tasting Room.

There will be 20+ selections of wine by Simple Drinks, craft beer by Mikkeller, cocktails on tap by HIBANG and special bites from AMBRA. And, of course, music and a dance floor.

Get your friends together and get your tickets now by scanning the QR on the poster above!







Dec 30, 5pm-Midnight.

Mikkeller Tasting Room, Lane 7-11, 98 Yanping Lu, by Wuding Lu 上海静安区延平路98号(7-11边上弄堂内).

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best night's entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Dec 30, 6pm doors, 8.30pm pre-show, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday

See New Year's Eve Events Above



Saturday & Sunday



Nutcracker Christmas Market @ BFC

This year, BFC presents a Nutcracker themed Christmas Market. Taking center stage, a 13-meter tall giant golden Christmas tree sits atop a castle with the king coming to greet people every hour.

There will be food from around the world available, a merry-go-round, and a 300 square meter open air ice skating rink.

For special NYE goings on, see the previous listing in the New Year's Eve section above.

Every Sat & Sun, 10am-10pm.

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, near Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

MYbarre @ Online & Offline



Every Saturday and Sunday, MYbarre are live online or in person with a 60 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend!

Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat group or book directly via the mini program. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Sat & Sun; online RMB35, offline RMB149.



Online.

Sunday

Weekend Special @ Yugo Grill



The morning after the night before, head to Yugo grill for Kara Schnitzel – deep fried chicken stuffed with roast peppers and cheese and served with fries.



Sun Jan 1, 11.30am until sold out.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

F#$K 2020 The Concert @ The Pearl



The Pearl first did this show January 1, 2022 to forget the dread of 2021 and it was a huge success. A night of great music, friends and rocking celebration. So much so they brought it back this year!

It’s called 'Hair of the Dog' and The Pearl is your tonic. To get over your New Year’s Eve hangover, we prescribe the F#$K 2022 Concert. On the menu is all sorts of rock and rock, with The Pearl’s Red Stars band taking you on a journey through music’s greatest hits as we celebrate the start of 2023.



Expect a delectable witches brew of classic rock, punk rock and 90s rock. No rock will be left unturned! Hits from bands such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix will be paired with the Ramones and the Offspring, then topped with some Nirvana and Linkin Park for good measure, making this one nasty cauldron of Hair of the Dog, ready to be delivered to your ears.

To start the new year off right, come on down to the Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Jan 1, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Tuesday

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 7pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Comedy Open Mic @ Cotton's



It is Comedy Open Mic night at Cotton's every Tuesday from 8pm, hosted by the Herlarious Club. Head along for laughs, and get up for a routine if you dare!

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Wednesday

Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night dedicated to British songsmiths Adele and Ed Sheeran.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Jan 4, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Thursday



白8 Baijiu Takeover @ Lucky Mart

Get ready for Chinese New Year in the best way possible - with baijiu. But not just any baijiu, Shanghai’s first ever craft baijiu 白8. Founder of 白8 Baijiu, RJ Steiner, will be shaking up peach oolong tea Bye Bai Hai Balls this Thursday, January 5 from 8pm to late for just RMB88 a pop at Lucky Mart. The 白8 highball will stay on the menu for the entire month of January so you can get your baijiu fix all Chinese New Year long! Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Thurs, Jan 5, 8pm-Late; Free entry.

Lucky Mart, 185 Fumin Lu, by Julu Lu富民路185号, 近巨鹿路.

