No More Venue Code Scanning in Shanghai

By Ned Kelly, December 13, 2022



Yesterday it was China’s Travel Code 通信行程卡...

READ MORE: China’s Travel Code to be Obsolete from Midnight

... today it is Shanghai venue codes.

That's right, scanning the ol' code has been scrapped at most public venues in the city, as the relaxation of COVID-19 control measures continues at China Speed.

From today, venue code scanning will only be required at the following places:

  • Old people homes

  • Medical institutions

  • Child welfare institutions

  • Schools & kindergartens

That said, government bodies, large enterprises and other places with special COVID prevention requirements may continue with venue code and other COVID checks.

The code was initiated after the Shanghai lockdown earlier this year to make sure people were getting regular PCR tests, and to trace close contacts in the event of positive cases.

It had become such a part of daily life for us Shanghai suckers that the Stockholm Syndrom is real. Cue the meme makers... 

_20221213165940.jpg

In other news, Shanghai now has no COVID-19 high-risk areas. The remaining ones were all lifted at midnight last night.

Brave new world, Shanghai - make sure you mask up!

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

