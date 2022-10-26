FREE BEER! & 18 More Awesome Things to Do in Shanghai

Featured Event

That's Shanghai Halloween Party @ Xouk

Spooky music. Spine-chilling decor. Creepy drinks. Awesome prizes on offer for the best dressed. It’s that time of year for ghoulish get-ups, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Once again, That’s Shanghai is hosting a hell of a bash, as we join forces with Xouk in Sinar Mas Plaza on Saturday, October 29.

Pre-order tickets are:

1 Ticket = RMB140

2 Tickets = RMB260

5 Tickets = RMB600

10 Tickets = RMB1,000

So gather your squad together and enjoy great discounts.

Each ticket includes entry to all of the above freaky fun and five F&B tickets, which can be exchanged for mixed drinks, beer, soft drinks and food.



Last year, people rocked up in full costume, dancing on tables well into the wee hours of the morning to old school hip hop and classic tunes from throughout the decades, from the 80s all the way to 2020.



Here's a video of how it all went down:

Tickets will be RMB220 at the door, so buy now to avoid disappointment. Get yours by clicking here or scanning the QR:



Saturday Oct 29, 8pm until hell freezes over.

Xouk, 3/F, Sinar Mas Plaza, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, by Xinjian Lu 东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼, 近新建路.

Looking for More Halloween Events?

Every Day

Halloween Menu @ Viva!



The above spooky menu is available at Viva! every day until Monday.

Daily, 6-10pm.



Viva! 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.





Free Flow Coffee @ Cotton's



To enjoy the beautiful autumnal weather both Cotton's are offering free flow coffee from 11am-5pm for RMB58 with any meal priced at RMB80 or above.

Daily, 11am-5pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路;

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Mezcal Mi Amor @ Tacolicious

Mezcal Mi Amor sees Mestizo drinks going for just RMB50 at Tacolicious.

Daily, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Wednesday



Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs. This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Absolut Hakkatini Night @ Hakkasan

Hakkasan Shanghai brings back the ‘Hakkatini Night’ cocktail evening with DJ Alvin from Absolut Vodka. Chill out and relax on the Bund, enjoying awesome beats and Absolut Elyx cocktails at disco prices.

Wed Oct 26, 9pm-Midnight.

Hakkasan, 5/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号5楼, 近南京东路.

Thursday



Hot Mulled Wine @ Tacolicious

To welcome in the winter months, hot mulled win is just RMB35 at Tacolicious each Thursday.

Every Thu, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Thursday & Friday

Free Beer! @ El Santo

It is FREE BEER at El Santo from 5-7pm this Thursday and Friday. All you need to do is show them this poster. No strings. No catches. No tricks. FREE FRICKIN' BEER.



In the words of Homer Simpson, WOO HOO!

Thu & Fri Oct 27 & 28, 5-7pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Friday

The Master Showcase @ Hakkasan

This week’s The Masters Showcase at Hakkasan features Café Gray Deluxe Head Bartender Rachel and finalist of the 2022 Bacardi legacy competition showcasing Bacardi Rum, with a welcome drink from 7.30pm, tasting and masterclass 8-9pm, followed by an evening of specially created cocktails 9pm-late.

Fri Oct 28, 7.30pm-Late; Free, RSVP required, cocktails RMB68.

Hakkasan, 5/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号5楼, 近南京东路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night Yugo Grill is holding a special Halloween Quiz with Quizmaster Paco! Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday



Saturday & Sunday



MYbarre @ Online



Every Saturday and Sunday MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend! Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Every Sat & Sun, Sat 8.30am, Sun 11am; RMB35.

Online.

Home Cooked Meals @ Yugo Grill

Yugo Grill is where all our Balkan comfort food dreams come true, and they certainly don't let us down on the weekend. Each Saturday and Sunday, Chef Rax serves a different home cooked dish. This week it is Punjene Paprike Stuffed Bell Peppers.

Service starts at 5pm and goes until they run out, so we'd strongly suggest booking ahead via WeChat or phone on 130 2322 7256.

Sat & Sun, 5pm until sold out.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Tuesday



We Love Cartoons Quiz @ The Camel x Smokehouse



This week's themed quiz at The Camel is a We Love Cartoons Quiz, with everything from Scooby Doo to the Simpsons!

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB25!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Sep 27, 7pm; Free.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Wednesday



Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Nov 2, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Moves Like Jagger! @ ArtCN

Head along to ArtCN to see a little a piece of M’s history. Michael Cartwright was commissioned by Michelle Garnaut in 2008 when she signed the initial lease for Capital M in Beijing (on the south side of Tiananmen Square), facing the marvellous Arrow Tower and Qianmen Gates, the original southern entrance to the Forbidden City.

This exhibition tells the story of the commissioning, the inspirations, the exploration, the cross cultural exchanges culminating in a year-long project of painting and finally installing a remarkable 50 metre mural.



Opening reception Wednesday evening and show exhibition runs to the Sunday.

For more on M on the Bund, click the link below:

READ MORE: WATCH: 'M on the Bund' Documentary Teaser Trailer

Wed Nov 2, 6-9pm; Free.

Bldg 3, 876 Jiangsu Lu, by Huashan Lu 江苏路876号3号楼, 近华山路.

The Master Showcase @ Hakkasan

This week’s The Masters Showcase at Hakkasan is hosted by Danica, brand ambassador of award-winning Peddlers Gin, with a welcome drink from 7.30pm, tasting and masterclass 8-9pm, followed by an evening of specially created cocktails 9pm-late.

Wed Nov 2, 7.30pm-Late; Free, RSVP required, two cocktails for RMB110.

Hakkasan, 5/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号5楼, 近南京东路.

