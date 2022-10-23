  1. home
12 New COVID Cases, Man Detained for Eating on a Bus

By Ned Kelly, October 23, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, October 23.

Of the 12 new cases reported, all 12 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's four less cases than yesterday's 16 and  once again  no new community cases.

We're slowly, gradually, creeping there... 

Maybe.

Hopefully.

Man detained for eating on a bus...

A man has received administrative punishment for violating epidemic prevention regulations on public transport, Shanghai police have announced.

The man, surnamed Zhang, took off his mask and ate on buses between October 14 and 16. He later tested positive for COVID-19.

All other passengers on the unlucky buses have now been quarantined.

Authorities reminded the public to strictly follow relevant measures, such as wearing face masks when entering public places or using public transportation  and not chowing down on said public transport  or find themsleves with nothing but four walls and a bucket for company.

No meals on wheels, people!

Another sunny day out there...

If you're not locked down, live it up!

Here are some great brunches to munch on:

READ MORE: 12 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Three other options on our radar are AzulColca and the group's newest venue, Bhacus, which all serve brunch from 11.30am-3pm and boast beautiful terraces. We'll be letting you know all about them in the next week, too.

New cases by district...

The 12 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Qingpu

  • 2 in Jiading

  • 2 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Pudong

  • 1 in Putuo

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 133 Xinjiang

  • 100 Inner Mongolia

  • 93 Guangdong

  • 56 Tianjin

  • 50 Shaanxi

  • 47 Hunan

  • 40 Yunnan

  • 37 Hubei

  • 27 Henan

  • 27 Shanxi

  • 27 Sichuan

  • 23 Guangxi

  • 21 Jiangsu

  • 19 Beijing

  • 19 Shandong

  • 15 Zhejiang

  • 11 Qinghai

  • 10 Hebei

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

