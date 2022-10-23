12 New COVID Cases, Man Detained for Eating on a Bus

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, October 23.
Of the 12 new cases reported, all 12 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
That's four less cases than yesterday's 16 and – once again – no new community cases.
We're slowly, gradually, creeping there...
Maybe.
Hopefully.
Man detained for eating on a bus...
A man has received administrative punishment for violating epidemic prevention regulations on public transport, Shanghai police have announced.
The man, surnamed Zhang, took off his mask and ate on buses between October 14 and 16. He later tested positive for COVID-19.
All other passengers on the unlucky buses have now been quarantined.
Authorities reminded the public to strictly follow relevant measures, such as wearing face masks when entering public places or using public transportation – and not chowing down on said public transport – or find themsleves with nothing but four walls and a bucket for company.
No meals on wheels, people!
Another sunny day out there...
If you're not locked down, live it up!
New cases by district...
The 12 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
3 in Qingpu
2 in Jiading
2 in Songjiang
1 in Baoshan
1 in Fengxian
1 in Jing'an
1 in Pudong
1 in Putuo
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
133 Xinjiang
100 Inner Mongolia
93 Guangdong
56 Tianjin
50 Shaanxi
47 Hunan
40 Yunnan
37 Hubei
27 Henan
27 Shanxi
27 Sichuan
23 Guangxi
21 Jiangsu
19 Beijing
19 Shandong
15 Zhejiang
11 Qinghai
10 Hebei
We hope that helps you make good your escape!
Looking for travel options?
