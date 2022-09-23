  1. home
Tangshan BBQ Thug ‘Cries and Apologizes’ in Court Hearing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 23, 2022

New information has come to light regarding the criminal case against those linked to the now infamous ‘Tangshan BBQ incident.’ 

Aside from the sentences handed down by the court, media outlets reported another somewhat unexpected detail from part of the court hearing which took place last week. 

SINA News reports that one of the main defendants who perpetrated the violence – a male named as Chen Jizhi – at one point “cried bitterly and apologized to the country and to Tangshan.”

(Cue the little violins). 

The People’s Court of Guangyang district, Langfang city, Hebei province ruled that Chen was guilty of picking quarrels and provoking trouble, robbery, involvement in gang brawls, illegal gambling, illegal detentions, deliberately causing injury to others, assisting with online criminal activities and other charges. 

Chen has been given a fixed prison sentence of 24 years and has been fined RMB320,000. 

Twenty-seven other individuals have also been charged; prison sentences range from six months to 11 years, while fines range from RMB3,000 to RMB130,000. 

Chen and six other individuals have been ordered to pay medical and other costs to the four victims of the BBQ incident. 

Some of those convicted included individuals who had “protected” those linked to organized crime. 

The latest news has been trending on Weibo, with one hashtag receiving over 1 billion views, as of press time. 

The incident took place on June 10, 2022 at a barbecue restaurant in Lubei district, Tangshan.

CCTV footage shows a man attempting to flirt with a female diner and touch her arm. When the woman rejects his advances, a group of men drags her outside and viciously beats her.

Of the four women attacked, two were hospitalized; one of the women surnamed Wang was pictured with serious injuries. 

The case not only sparked discussion about violence against women in China, but also shed light on organized crime in Tangshan and neighboring cities.

[Cover image via Weibo/@石述思]

Crime Hebei

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

