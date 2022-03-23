Couple Gets Married While in Lockdown in Hebei Province

When a bride- and groom-to-be awoke on the morning of March 19, 2022 in Tangshan, Hebei province, they were all set to enjoy the perfect wedding day.

Little did they know that COVID-19 was about to scupper their plans.

The couple awoke to the news that the groom’s residential community had been locked down due to COVID-19. Residents would only be able to enter and would not be allowed to leave until further notice.

But they weren’t going to let a silly lockdown ruin their special day. The bride headed straight to the groom’s community so they could hold a wedding ceremony while locked down together.

She shot a video in which she said:

“Hello everyone. I’m getting married today. My partner said he and his family would come to my house and collect me. When driving out of his community, he was told he could not leave. Right now I’m going straight to his house carrying lots of luggage.”

The couple can be seen dressed for their wedding ceremony while waiting for a nucleic acid test. Other residents in the community were taken aback by the bride’s romantic gesture.

The groom told journalists:

“Although we didn’t have a wedding feast, we still held a simple ceremony. Our families wanted us to rearrange the ceremony. But we decided not to do so. We’ve received a lot of good wishes from so many people. This wedding has already been perfect.”

The couple can be seen holding the ceremony inside the groom’s home. The bride also mentions in her video that one of the groom’s uncles acted as the chief witness and a lady who lived in a neighbouring apartment hosted the ceremony.

The bride joked that during the lockdown period, they could have a honeymoon at home strolling around the residential community. Is this what true love really means?

It’s not the first time that a COVID-19 lockdown has led to unforeseen circumstances for couples. In January of this year, a woman in Zhengzhou, provincial capital of Henan province, got more than she bargained for while on a blind date.

While leaving her date’s apartment after a home-cooked dinner, the couple were told that the residential community had been locked down. At least it gave them a chance to get to know each other better.

