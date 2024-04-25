  1. home
16 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, April 25, 2024

Recommended

Elevate Your Canton Fair Experience at YUE

_20240425182852.jpg

"Eating in Guangzhou" is synonymous with culinary excellence, and YUELU epitomizes this pursuit of freshness and exquisiteness. Led by Executive Chef Seven, we invite you to rediscover the essence of Cantonese cuisine through our innovative take on the traditional hot pot. Embark on a culinary journey under the moonlight by the sea, where you'll experience the most authentic flavors of Cantonese cuisine, remixed and refined to perfection. As the Canton Fair welcomes friends from around the globe to Guangzhou, we extend a warm invitation to our restaurant, where you can explore the beauty and mystery of modern Cantonese cuisine. Join us in celebrating the Canton Fair with special surprises and welcome drinks for our esteemed guests at the following venues:

  • Yue Creative Cantonese cuisine

  • Chao Yue 

  • Excellent Cuisine

  • YUE LU

For Reservations: +86-19927576951 

Yue Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, No.36 West Gate, The Canton Place, Tianhe

For Reservations: +86-18122793031

Excellent Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

For Reservations: +86- 18011933399

YUELU, Unit 130, Zhuguang Yifang One Mall, No.767 Huacheng Avenue, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou April Pool Party

InterNations-Guangzhou-April-Pool-Party.jpg

InterNations Guangzhou pool party 2024 is back! Teaming up with SoulWhite, InterNations is thrilled to bring you the best pool party experience in Guangzhou! The venue is the infinity swimming pool with a breathtaking view on the 18th floor of the 5-star Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection. The swimming pool is huge and indoor, so even with rain, we could still enjoy our time with DJs and a dance floor! You could join us just to mingle; it is not necessary to get into the water to swim.

April 27, 1pm - 10pm

Hotel reservations: +8620-8906 8888

Xanadu Guangzhou, No.1 Xingdao South Road, International Biological Island, Haizhu

Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure

_20240229144039.jpg

Popular worldwide, the Baby Shark series introduces irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!

Price: RMB100 - 493

April 27, 3pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

Disney in Concert a Magical Celebration

Disney-in-Concert-a-Magical-Celebration.jpg

Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of animation, color, and music, as they blend harmoniously to create a mesmerizing spectacle—a celebration like no other. Join us as we embark on a journey to discover our own magical melody, weaving a tapestry of dreams and vibrant experiences. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration!

April 30, 2024

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Middle Road, Yuexiu

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

3a3473097s6b4a6d0095dab9edf96df6.png

Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.

Until December 2024

READ MORE: The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China

La-francophonie-en-forme-olymp0001.jpg

As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!

Until the end of April 2024

READ MORE: La Francophonie Themed Around Olympics Launches in South China

23 Amazing Art Shows This March in Guangzhou

April-Arts-Cover.jpg

READ MORE: 23 Amazing Art Shows This April in Guangzhou

Food & Drink

DJ Night at The Happy Monk Lumina

_20240425172308.jpg

The weekend is coming, and let's say goodbye to gloomy days! Join us at The Happy Monk Lumina this Friday night to enjoy an exciting night with songs. DJ REEDLE has curated a list of songs to suit any mood. FREE ADMISSION!

April 26, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2205 1071

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

MASSminors 3rd Anniversary

MASSminors-3rd-Anniversary.jpg

Celebrate the 3rd Anniversary of Dead Poets at MASSminors on April 27, 2024, from 8pm till late! Join us for an unforgettable night filled with music, poetry, and memories. Don't miss out on this special occasion! 

April 27, 8pm - late

For Reservations: +86-18620605655

MASSminors, Shop 101, No.8 Huacheng Road, Tianhe

Bruichladdich Tasting Event

BRUICHLADDICH-TASTING-EVENT.png

Join us for the Bruichladdich Tasting Event on April 29! Starting at 4pm on Monday, prepare to indulge in exceptional flavors. Don't miss out!

April 29, 4pm - late

SATURNDAYS, No.14 Aiguo Road, Huaqiao New Village, Yuexiu

Puff Up Bread 2024

Puff-Up-Bread-2024.jpg

Welcome to Puff Up Bread 2024! Join us for a unique bread feast at Four Seas Walk during this delicious season. It's not just a celebration of baking craftsmanship but also a tribute to the art of "primitive bread."

April 30 - May 3, 2024

Four Seas Walk, No.490 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

Chadon Garden Flower Workshop

_20240425172312.jpg

Learn the secrets of the trade for designing beautiful spring bouquets with a local florist on May 5 at 2.30pm. The class offers a unique opportunity for guests to learn floral arranging, and you will make a centerpiece to take home. Seating is limited, and registration is required. 

Early bird ticket prices are available before 12noon, May 2. 

May 5, 2.30pm - 4.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

Outdoor BBQ Party

Outdoor-BBQ-Party.jpg

Join us for an unforgettable evening of barbecued food and brews with your crew! Savor succulent lamb chops, juicy prawns, tender squid, plump scallops and 8 different ingredients available for ordering - all freshly grilled to order on our seasoned charcoal stove, where every bite is a celebration of taste and camaraderie.

Available from April, 6pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3610

Al Fresco, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, 1/F, Outdoor Terrace, No.215 Linhe XiHeng Road, Tianhe

Daily Special Deals at TACOS by Cheque GZ

Daily-Special-Deals-at-TACOS-by-Cheque-GZ.jpg

Savor the flavors of Mexico with our daily special deals at the most authentic Mexican restaurant in Guangzhou. Experience culinary excellence and indulge in Mexican delights. Teachers also get 20% OFF on Wednesdays! Join us NOW! 

Monday to Sunday, 12pm - 10pm

TACOS by Cheque GZ, C104-106, Chirk Up Bay, No.4 Yard, T.I.T Wisdom Park, Yuancun South St, Tianhe (Next to Revolucion & Cocktail)

Lifestyle

Match Day: Table Tennis & Table Soccer

Match-day.png

On the occasion of 100 days before the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics, as part of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French relations, the Alliance Français de Canton is organizing a Sino-French football and table tennis championship. The competition is open to participants aged 12 and above. Meanwhile, you can try breaking Olympic records on your video game console. The winners will receive prizes generously donated by our partner Décathlon.

April 27, 2024

For event details: +8620-8380 2501, +8620-8381 8323

Alliance Français Guangzhou, 2/F, Wuzi Building, No.12 Beijiaochang Heng Road, Yuexiu

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024

Festival-Iberoamericano-de-Cine-2024.jpg

The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.

Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

