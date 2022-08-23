  1. home
International Students Can Now Return to China

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 23, 2022

China’s border restrictions – introduced as a result of COVID-19 – have left international students trapped outside of the country, unable to return to university to pursue their studies. 

Is China finally re-opening the door to international students? 

Yes. For students from certain countries at least. 

Shine reported on August 22 that some Chinese embassies are now allowing international students to apply to study in China. 

On August 19, 2022, the Chinese Embassy in the UK issued a statement noting that “long-term overseas students who are going to China for academic education can submit their X1 visa applications to the Chinese Visa Application Service Center.” 

Screen-Shot-2022-08-23-at-14.40.49.png

Screengrab via Embassy of People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

The Chinese Embassy in Canada issued a statement on August 20, 2022 entitled “Notice on new adjustments for Chinese Visa Applications,” with X1 visa listed as item six. 

And, on August 22, 2022, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal also listed X1 visa on their updated requirements for visa application. 

We stress that this is not the full list; you may be able to find other embassies which have issued similar statements. 

Each notice had two things in common: 

  1. Only applications for X1 visas are accepted, as of press time. This applies to long-term students (more than 180 days). Applications for X2 visas for short-term students (equal to or less than 180 days) are currently not accepted. 

  2. Students must show they have a confirmation letter or admission letter from their university or other place of study in China. 

Make sure you read the full list of requirements if you plan on applying. 

Official statistics from China’s Ministry of Education show that there were a total of 492,185 international students from 196 counties studying in China in 2018. 

Border restrictions have left many international students learning remotely, after having been unable to return to China. In early 2020, many Chinese universities put measures in place to stop students from returning. 

Some international students shared their stories with That’s back in January, 2021. 

READ MORE: International Students' Quest to Return to China Amid COVID Crisis

Let’s just hope the latest announcements show the tide is starting to turn. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

international student university Covid-19

