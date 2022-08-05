Zero New COVID Cases, Funk & Soul Club SHAKE Closes

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, August 5.

That makes zero cases reported for the fourth time in five days.

SHAKE closes...

More sad news from the city's stricken F&B scene, with beloved funk and soul supper club SHAKE announcing it is no more. As they state...

"Running a nightclub is hard, anywhere in the world. We cannot battle the storm of COVID-19, economic conditions, and the climate for live musicians any longer."

This one is a big blow to the city's live music scene. A scene you can't help but seriously fear for right now, for the very reasons given by SHAKE for their closure.

For those not in the know, SHAKE was, in their own (very accurate) words, a place where...

"... by the band’s second set, walls of sound and bodies in motion pushed the dinner tables back and people danced away their troubles. Sweat dripped onto the tiles, horns blared, and the spirit of music reverberated around the room. People walked out feeling better than when they walked in."

Amen to that.

You can read the full announcement right here. We'd advise having a handkerchief at the ready.

The SHAKE team do fight on in their other venues though – for live jazz head on over to Heyday, while you can find Colin making cocktails at Black Rock most nights of the week. Give them your love and support if you can.

Earlier in the week, we reported that Bar Rouge has decided to mothball the entire venue, with a view to opening up again once there is an economic and opening hours climate more conducive to the popping of Champagne corks.

Beef & Liberty in K.Wah Centre has also closed – they decided not to renew their lease given current conditions. Their Shanghai Centre and Pudong Kerry Center eateries remain open, should you require a burger fix.

And then there is the long and depressing list of closures from last month...



In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

