55 New COVID Cases, Residents Told to Prepare 14 Days of Food

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, July 13. A further 50 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.



Of the 5 new local cases reported, 5 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 50 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 50 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Centralized quarantine sites reopening...

With 378 cases across all 16 districts in 9 days, Shanghai is reopening some centralized quarantine sites, Caixin reports.

Residents told to prepare 14 days of food & medicine...

In that same Caixin article, it is reported that many neighborhood committees in Hongkou, Putuo and Xuhui districts have advised residents to prepare 14 days of food and medicine.

BA.5 strain being imported by returnees...

The article also notes that there is more than one outbreak source of the highly-contagious Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 strain in Shanghai – all people returning from overseas.

The first case was an arrival from the US on June 23, who underwent centralized quarantine and then home self-observation. They then tested positive on July 6, 13 days after they arrived.

Similar situations have also been observed in both Beijing and Dalian.

The revelation brings into question the decision to reduce centralized quarantine for overseas arrivals to seven days.

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

Mass screening underway...

Two new rounds of PCR screening started yesterday, and will last three days to tomorrow, Thursday, July 14. Nine districts will be taking part:

Baoshan

Changning

Hongkou

Huangpu

Jing'an

Minhang

Putuo

Xuhui

Yangpu

Subdistricts or towns with new positive cases will also be subject to the mandatory testing.

During the screening, participants must have a 48-hour negative PCR report to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Routine PCR screening on the weekend will still be held as usual.

The following places are not allowed to open right now...

Karaoke bars, Internet cafes, mahjong and poker lounges, live-action role-playing game venues and other indoor recreation areas where large numbers of people congregate in enclosed spaces are not currently allowed to operate, as they create a significant risk of virus transmission, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism has announced.

Cultural venues and swimming pools close...

Some cultural venues and tourist attractions in Shanghai have closed due to control and prevention requirements, including a number of museums and swimming pools.

No reopening time has been announced for them.

Bars forced to close, restaurant rules getting even stricter...

A number of bars and clubs were ordered to shut at the weekend, while restaurants have been telling us of rules being ramped up even further – maximum four people to a table, strict limited capacity, restrictive dining times, etc.

Feels like death by a thousand cuts for the F&B industry right now.

More and more (and more and more) buildings going into lockdown...

Still free? Enjoy it while it lasts!

No job discrimination for recovered COVID-19 cases...

After job hunters complained about discrimination due to their COVID-19 infection history, the Shanghai government has pledged equal career opportunities to recovered patients.

It reiterated that companies should treat recovered COVID-19 positive cases equally and without discrimination, as stipulated by law.

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...



With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

In other COVID news...

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

READ MORE: Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]