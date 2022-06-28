Buckle Up, Helmet Up... or Pay Up!

While no one likes helmet head, and seatbelts aren’t the most comfortable, they are there for a reason, and the Hainan Provincial Public Security Department has instructed traffic police to crackdown on drivers who aren’t using helmets or seatbelts according to the law.

Here’s the lowdown:

Driver not wearing a seatbelt: 1 point on their driving record, RMB50 fine

Passengers not wearing a seatbelt (including the backseat): RMB50 fine

Driving or riding on electric bike without a helmet: RMB30 fine

Driving or riding a motorcycle without a helmet: RMB50 fine

According to the National Safety Council and the CDC, helmets saved over 25,000 lives from 2002-2019 and reduce head injuries for drivers by 69%.

Seatbelts were only standard in vehicles since the 1960s, and seatbelt laws didn’t become common until the mid-80s. More than 350,000 lives have been saved from wearing seatbelts.



So, pack a comb for your helmet hair and maybe buy one of these nifty seatbelt neck cushions from Taobao to make your ride more comfortable, because there is a much higher price to pay other than the fine if you end up in an accident without a seatbelt or helmet

Stay safe out there!

