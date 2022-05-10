  1. home
Send Us Your Suzhou Hotel News!

May 10, 2022

Hello hoteliers of Suzhou!

With the summer season just around the corner, and the lifting of lockdowns beginning in China's biggest cities, we thought is was high time to let potential holidaymakers know what is going down in the Suzhou hotel scene.

If you'd like to be included in our Suzhou Hotel News Roundup, which will be published on That's platforms across the country and reach tens of thousands of readers, simply send us 100 words with a headline letting people know what is going on at your hotel, along with a nice image to illustrate it.

We look forward to sharing your news!

Please send your Suzhou Hotel News submissions to editor@thatsmags.com, or add our editor on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Send Us Your Suzhou Hotel News!

