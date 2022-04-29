  1. home
WATCH: Guangdong’s One-Legged Footballer

By Lars James Hamer, April 29, 2022

A video has been doing the rounds on Chinese social media of a one-legged footballer who is leagues above most able-bodied players. 

Playing with two crutches, He Yiyi is able to sprint, do sliding tackles and even perform perfectly timed overhead kicks. 

He, 26, plays for Guangdong province’s football team for the disabled. 

He started playing football when was just 5 years old and during his childhood, he was picked up by scouts to attend trials at some of Guangdong’s best football teams. 

At 12 years old He became sick and infection spread to his leg, which had to be amputated. 

However, the amputation didn’t dampen his spirits or his love for football. 

Watch the video below to see He’s skills on the pitch and even catch him squatting some serious weight in the gym. 


[Cover image via Weibo@东方网1站视频]

football disabilities

