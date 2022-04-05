Shanghai Reports Record High 13,354 Local COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 268 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13,086 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, April 5.

That makes today a record high of 13,354 local cases reported in Shanghai, 4,348 more than yesterday's 9,006, which was itself a record high.

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city originally began being locked down on March 28 in two stages – Pudong then Puxi – over nine days, while authorities carry out COVID-19 testing.

In very much expected news – and just as with Pudong – Puxi's lockdown was not lifted at 3am this morning. Follow up measures will be "decided based on the results of the latest citywide nucleic acid testing," according to the city government.

Pudong was initially broken up into areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary,' but at this point it is not clear what the latest measures will be.

Click the link below to find out how that 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary' system worked (should it still prove to be relevant?)...



READ MORE: Shanghai, Here are Your New Lockdown Measures

Medics from across the country are being rushed to Shanghai, while those that have tested positive have started to be transferred to neighboring cities and provinces to quarantine, so the government seems steadfast in its zero-Covid health policy.

Of the 268 local cases reported today, 14 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 4 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 250 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city by now).



Of the 13,086 asymptomatic cases, 12,592 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 494 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

The 250 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

197 in Pudong New Area

9 in Yangpu District

8 in Minhang District

8 in Xuhui District

7 in Huangpu District

5 in Songjiang District

3 in Hongkou District

3 in Jiading District

3 in Putuo District

2 in Fengxian District

1 in Baoshan District

1 in Changning District

1 in Jing'an District

1 in Jinshan District

1 in Qingpu District

0 in Chongming District

The 494 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

348 in Pudong New Area

31 in Minhang District

29 in Huangpu District

28 in Xuhui District

10 in Putuo District

10 in Yangpu District

9 in Hongkou District

9 in Songjiang District

5 in Jing'an District

4 in Jiading District

4 in Qingpu District

2 in Baoshan District

2 in Changning District

2 in Fengxian District

1 in Jinshan District

0 in Chongming District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]