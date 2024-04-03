22 Amazing Art Shows This May in Beijing

Slow

During the exhibition, the Danish Cultural Center will transform into a magnificent piece of art composed of woven images. A total of 11 large tapestries will be displayed, with the centerpiece being the artist's largest work, "Punchdrunk," measuring an impressive 17 meters in length. Visitors will be invited to admire the artwork from multiple perspectives within the exhibition hall.



From April 3, 2024

Danish Cultural Center, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

You're Always On My Mind



Discover the latest works of contemporary artist Zhang Zhanzhan! With over 30 captivating pieces spanning 1,500 square meters, this exhibition is a heartfelt gift for you. From "I Miss You So Much" to "You're Always On My Mind," immerse yourself in artful expressions of longing. Early bird tickets available for RMB39.



Until May 5, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Exhibition of Traditional Chinese Costumes in Clay Sculpture Throughout Dynasties



The traditional attire of China, influenced by agrarian civilization and Confucian culture, showcases remarkable inclusivity by assimilating diverse clothing traditions. This exhibition, spanning history, unfolds the evolution of Chinese attire through around 160 pieces of "Mudman Zhang" style clay sculptures.



Until May 12, 2024

China Arts and Crafts Museum, No.16 Hujing East Road, Chaoyang

Seeing the Tiny, Knowing the Profound

The art of ceramic micro calligraphy has been honored as a national intangible cultural heritage. Liu Dachuan seamlessly blends calligraphy with ceramic craftsmanship, presenting a fresh perspective on this traditional art form.



Until May 13, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Emerald Tablet



This is Hu Weiyi's third solo exhibition in HdM Gallery since his 2019 and 2021 solo exhibitions. It features a series of newly created sculptures and photographic installations. Apart from the artist's previous practice, "Emerald Tablet" interweaves his studies in various disciplines, including the exploration of alchemy, artificial intelligence, botany, etc. This exhibition seeks a solution to the irreconcilable contradictions between humanity, nature, and technology.



Until May 18, 2024

HdM Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Gallery Weekend Beijing



The official dates for the 8th Gallery Weekend Beijing have been set from May 24 to May 26, May 28 to June 2, 2024. Leveraging the high-quality cohesion of Gallery Weekend Beijing as a platform, this edition will continue its core mission by collaborating with various cultural landmarks around the city center, including the 798 Art District, Caochangdi Art District, Shunyi Art District, as well as prominent venues like the National Agricultural Exhibition Center and CBD Art District. The event aims to highlight the diverse facets of Beijing as a significant hub for contemporary art. So far, over 30 domestic and international galleries and nonprofit organizations have confirmed their participation, as selected by the 8th Gallery Weekend Beijing academic committee.



May 24 - 26 & May 28 - June 2, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Inside Out



A groundbreaking exhibition featuring their monumental works alongside China's first-ever display of a mini-golf interactive installation. Dive into the immersive experience as you explore the fusion of specially crafted artworks integrating elements of Chinese culture for the first time in China.



Until May 26, 2024

Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Come For The Kiss

Presented by the Austrian Embassy's Cultural Section and Spazio Design, the exhibition features prints authorized by the Gustav Klimt Foundation, accompanied by a series of events during the exhibition period. It offers art and culture enthusiasts a feast for the senses, showcasing Klimt's profound and penetrating influence on contemporary art, as well as his interdisciplinary approach to integrating traditional culture, architecture, psychology, science, and aesthetics into his creations.



Until May 27, 2024

BITDB, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Alexander Basil: Hiding in Plain Sight



X Museum is delighted to present German artist Alexander Basil’s first solo exhibition in China. The exhibition includes twenty-one paintings by the artist over the past two years. ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ is an idiom indicating that despite being conspicuous, the object remains unnoticed. The idiom itself reveals a politics of seeing, further reflecting human’s desire for communication and connection.



Until May 30, 2024

X Museum, No.53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang

Xing Wanli: There Are More Things



The exhibition borrows its title from The Book of Sand by Argentinian writer Jorge Louis Borges, whose mysterious styles of narrating and abrupt ending provide an open space for interpretation. The term 'There Are More Things' also suggests multiple possibilities may exist even in a linear event, contributing to the exhibition's complexity.



Until May 30, 2024

X Museum, No. 53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang, Langyuan Station Exit E1

Multiples and More - The Brian Wallace Collection

In an attempt to find ways and means for Chinese contemporary art to interpret social issues in the multi-visual language and the plural nature of multi-version art. The Brian Wallace Collection contemporary Chinese art includes prints, photography, sculpture, and more.



Until May 31, 2024

Red Gate Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Ink Splendor and Cultural Context



Delve into the rich heritage of the Xin'an School with over 100 masterpieces on display. Immerse yourself in the beauty and tradition of ink painting, showcasing the talents of renowned artists. Experience the profound cultural significance of these artworks, a testament to China's artistic legacy.



Until June 10, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Tiziano Renaissance

Gathered in Beijing are the brightest names in art history: Titian, Raphael, Botticelli, Van Dyck, Rubens, and more! This exhibition features 59 authentic works by 47 European painting masters, spanning a period of 500 years. It presents a feast of the Renaissance and its influence on European painting in the 17th and 18th centuries.



Until June 16, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Meet Napoleon: The Disappeared Palaces



Embark on a journey of cultural discovery with our exclusive exhibition, a highlight of the 2024 celebrations commemorating the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations and the Year of Sino-French Cultural Tourism. President Macron personally mentioned This Exhibition during his visit to China, and it is a testament to the strong cultural ties between the two nations.



Until June 20, 2024

Meet Art Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Hiroshi Sugimoto Time Machine



Experience a monumental retrospective of China's largest-scale to date by the world-renowned conceptual photographer, artist, and aesthetic master Hiroshi Sugimoto. This exhibition delves into over 50 years of Sugimoto's illustrious career, featuring more than 120 pieces across 13 series, and promises a comprehensive presentation of his creative journey.



Until June 23, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Northern Shaanxi Folk Song Exhibition



Shaanbei folk songs originated and thrived on the loess plateau of Northern Shaanxi for centuries. The vast loess landscape shaped the distinctive cultural personality of the loess plateau, providing abundant conditions for creating and inheriting Shaanbei folk songs. Its roots are deeply embedded in the region, and these folk songs resonate with diverse emotions expressed through labor, festive events, hardships, love, and marriage.



Until June 27, 2024

China Arts and Crafts Museum, No.16 Hujing East Road, Chaoyang

A Question is Also A Form of Sculpture

Spring 2024 kicks off with "Green Curtain Game," marking the debut mid-career research exhibition of Chinese artist Nabuqi. Explore over 40 pivotal pieces spanning her artistic journey from 2013 to 2024. Don't miss this comprehensive showcase of creativity and evolution!



Until June 28, 2024

M Woods, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Forbidden City and the Palace of Versailles



The exhibition, themed on Sino-French diplomatic, cultural, and artistic exchanges, showcases approximately 200 exquisite cultural relics from the Palace Museum, the Palace of Versailles, and other collection institutions. It illustrates the political history of mutual respect and appreciation between the two nations over the past century, as well as the cultural exchange history of mutual learning and inspiration.



Until June 30, 2024

The Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

An Atlas of the Difficult World



The title of this exhibition, "An Atlas of the Difficult World," is adapted from the poetry collection of American feminist poet Adrienne Rich (1929-2012), titled "An Atlas of the Difficult World" (1991). In this collection, Rich portrays a world filled with various unsettling scenes, describing a landscape of "cracked earth" littered with "debris, remnants, and waste." Yet, these discarded elements serve as the "material" for poetry, reflecting the poet's exploration of difficult realities and the potential for transformation through artistic expression.



Until June 30, 2024

MACA, 798 Art Distinct, No. 2 JIuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Plastic Art of Clay

This exhibition is part of the "Revitalization of Collections" series at the National Art Museum of China, featuring 69 exquisite pieces of folk colored sculptures from the museum's collection. The exhibition encompasses diverse regional and thematic aspects of colored sculpture art, including functional sculptures for blessings and secular works with educational and entertainment functions.



Until June 30, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Birdhead: Yun Yun



"Yun Yun" is a continuous project initiated by Birdhead in 2021, inviting active participants from the online community to explore the relationship between the virtual world and real-life identities.



Until June 30, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Year of the Dragon Postal Stamps Exhibition



Embark on a global journey through the mesmerizing world of postal stamps depicting the Year of the Dragon. This exhibition brings together a captivating collection of 62 sets and 76 varieties of Dragon-themed postage stamps issued by China Post, Hong Kong Post, Macao Post and Telecommunications, the United Nations Postal Administration, and 24 other countries.



Until December 2024

China National Post and Postage Stamp Museum, No.6 Gongyuan West Street, Jianguomennei

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: