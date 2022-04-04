Shanghai Reports 9,006 COVID-19 Cases, 1,008 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 425 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 8,581 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, April 4.

That makes a total of 9,006 reported cases, 780 more than yesterday's 8,226, which was itself a record high.

Of the 425 local cases reported today, 7 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 71 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; while 347 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 8,581 asymptomatic cases, 7,920 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 661 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

The 347 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

126 in Pudong New Area

46 in Minhang District

29 in Yangpu District

27 in Xuhui District

25 in Jing'an District

22 in Baoshan District

21 in Putuo District

13 in Changning District

10 in Huangpu District

9 in Hongkou District

9 in Jiading District

4 in Jinshan District

3 in Fengxian District

2 in Qingpu District

1 in Chongming District

0 in Songjiang District

The 661 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

206 in Pudong New Area

72 in Xuhui District

64 in Baoshan District

60 in Minhang District

57 in Putuo District

45 in Jing'an District

37 in Huangpu District

30 in Yangpu District

23 in Songjiang District

20 in Hongkou District

18 in Jiading District

10 in Fengxian District

7 in Jinshan District

6 in Changning District

5 in Qingpu District

1 in Chongming District

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city originally began being locked down in two stages over nine days, while authorities carry out COVID-19 testing.

From 5am on Monday, March 28, a lockdown was imposed on Pudong, Punan and adjacent areas. That lockdown was slated to be lifted at 5am on Friday, April 1.

However, it is now being referred to as 'First-Part Lockdown,' and, based on the results of the screenings, follow-up quarantine measures have been launched, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.' Click the link below to find out more about that...

Puxi was put under lockdown from 3am on Friday, April 1. That lockdown, or its 'First-Part Lockdown' incarnation (once again, click that link above to learn more), is slated to be lifted at 3am on Tuesday, April 5.

Shanghai's latest round of widespread nucleic acid testing, originally scheduled for yesterday, is taking place today. The city underwent antigen tests yesterday.

Residents are asked to follow the orders of their areas in receiving PCR tests over staggered periods. Those failing to take the test will see their health code turn yellow, while those who refuse or interfere with anti-COVID-19 measures shall bear all legal responsibility.

During the lockdowns, all residential communities will be closed and all residents are required to stay at home.

Public transport, including buses, subways, ferries, taxis and online-hailing cars, will also be completely suspended during the lockdown.

Public service companies, such as those dealing with water, electricity, fuel, gas, communication, transportation, meat and vegetable supplies, however, will continue to operate.

Meal delivery and courier services will remain operating with non-contact delivery, with delivery staff unable to enter communities.

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

